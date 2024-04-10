DOST, LGUs of Quezon province tackle innovation

THE Department of Science and Technology-Quezon headed by Provincial Director Maria Esperanza E. Jawili led a a two-day workshop titled “Regional Stake Holder Analysis” of the Innovation, Science, and Technology for Accelerating Regional Technology-Based Development (iSTART) Program recently.

Jawili was assisted by Sydney Mae G. Tadiosa, Science Research Specialist, alongside the Office of the Provincial Government of Quezon. Joining them were Monina Talaga, Project Development Officer IV and Research and Statistics Division Head, representative from the Local Government Unit of Lucena City; Julieta B. Aparicio, Office of Municipal Planning and Development Coordinator, and representatives from Southern Luzon State University, Jefferson L. Abris, Intellectual Property Management Specialist and Giehway R. Liwanag, Science Research Assistant.

The workshop was conducted by DOST-Calabarzon, in partnership with the UPLB Department of Community and Environmental Resource Planning (DCERP).

It was meant to obtain insights into the Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) landscape and key concerns of the participating stakeholders. The program covered the needs identification and assessment, including an analysis of problems and programs about STI initiatives; as well as data gathering for Innovation Ecosystem Mapping aimed to enhance the understanding of the region’s innovation landscape.

As a follow-up, participants were tasked with completing Knowledge, Attitudes, Practices, and Media Preferences Assessment of Stakeholders (KAP) and Social Network Analysis (SNA) survey forms. These surveys will provide valuable insights for refining ongoing project plans and understanding the dynamics of the innovation ecosystem.