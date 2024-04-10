DMW: OFWs injured in Taiwan quake now 15

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reported the number of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who were injured by the 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Taiwan has climbed to 15.

It also gave updates on the status of OFW, who were affected by fire incidents in Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Additional injuries

In a statement issued last Wednesday, DMW said it logged six more injured OFWs from the quake, which rocked Taiwan last week. This was in addition to the 9 initial casualties recorded by the agency last Monday.

“All 15 OFWs have received initial medical treatment and have been discharged. They are recuperating in their respective company dormitories and accommodations. Follow-up consultations and check-ups have been scheduled as well,” DMW said.

The 6-person augmentation team led by DMW Undersecretary Patricia Yvonne M. Caunan and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Deputy Administrator for Operations Atty. Mary Melanie H. Quiño also arrived in Taiwan last Monday and has started providing aid to the quake-affected OFWs.

Their assistance includes providing psychosocial support, food packs, as well as financial assistance amounting to P30,000 each for OFWs who suffered injuries resulting from the earthquake.

Fire victims

In another development, DMW said the injured husband of a Filipina, who died from the fire in Sharjah, UAE last week, has been discharged from the hospital.

DMW’s Migrant Workers Office in Dubai (MWO-Dubai) said the concerned OFW is recuperating from his injuries at the residence unit of a family friend.



The couple were among the 11 Filipinos, who were staying at a 39-storey residential building in the Sharjah district, when it was razed by a fire last week.

MWO-Dubai said nine other Filipino fire victims are staying at a local hotel arranged for them by Sharjah local government officials.

In Hong Kong, a Filipino national was also injured in a fire that hit a 16-storey residential building last Wednesday.

“He was taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital where he received treatment for minor injuries sustained on his right hand from splinters as he broke through a glass door to avoid suffocating from smoke inhalation,” DMW said.

Image credits: AP/JOHNSON LAI





