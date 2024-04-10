DigiPlus to beef up online presence

DigiPlus Interactive Corp. is targeting to boost both its onsite and online presence, as it will put up more for games like bingo while increasing its online presence by bringing in new games.

“This is part of our brand building. So BingoPlus will become this entertainment hub for the locals. So people recognize our name, and can play either on site or online, become more like entertainment,” Andy Tsui Kin Ming, DigiPlus president, said.

For starters, the company recently spruced up its website, digiplus.com.ph, as well as its branding initiatives by tapping brand consultant Landor to re-create the company’s logo.

“This shift in perspective sets the foundation for an exciting and transformative path ahead. DigiPlus is now positioned as a pioneering game-changer within the industry, leading the way in reimagining new and wonderful possibilities,” Tsui said.

“As seen on its updated website, DigiPlus’s new corporate identity draws inspiration from the emotions evoked by entertainment, portraying DigiPlus as a portal to a world of possibilities through its immersive experiences.”

Tsui said Digiplus plans to add non-gaming elements in its website such as movies, sports channel that stream live content, “so people when they think about entertainment, they will think about Bingo plus.”

DigiPlus currently owns 140 bingo sites across the country. It also operates online games like BingoPlus, the digital sportsbook ArenaPlus and PeryaGame which mirrors the traditional carnival experience by offering a wide selection of games that involve colors, cards and numbers.

DigiPlus said it has plans to launch more digital offerings in the coming months, to maximize user delight and enjoyment within the gaming ecosystem, Tsui said.

“This 2024, we are geared towards increasing DigiPlus’s reach and depth in the growing gaming market. With the help of exciting and pioneering technology, DigiPlus hopes to unlocks boundless new forms of digital entertainment experiences for our users,” Tsui said.

The expansion gives the gaming market the integrated gaming experience while tapping into future revenue streams, the company said.

“We maintain only the good performing sites. But in the future, we might still add a few sites if we find the right location. We still want to expand, because we want to build some flagship sites,” Tsui said.

“We see a big untapped market here at the moment. We’ll continue to expand because we are entering only the third year. We started in 2022. But in the future, who knows, if other countries open for online gaming, we might explore. Maybe we’ll operate in another country which has a big Filipino population. That may be another good potential market for us in the future.”

DigiPlus said that it will set aside as much as P2 billion for capital expenditures this year, half of which will go to technological upgrades, including cybersecurity.

About 90 percent of company revenues are generated from digital games, with DigiPlus enjoying more than 20 million registered users.

Tsui said the company will increase its users by another 5- to 10 million more this year to potentially have 25- to 30 million registered users by the end of the year.

This could help the company raise its revenue by 10-20 percent more this year, he said.