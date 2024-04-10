DENR ends protected area accord with Socorro town’s ‘cult’ group

BUTUAN CITY—The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Monday cancelled the protected area land use agreement with the Socorro Bayanihan Services Inc. (SBSI) in the island town of Socorro on Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte province.

The DENR and SBSI had entered into an arrangement on June 15, 2004, under the Protected Area Community Based Resource Management Agreement (PACBRMA) with a term of 25 years or until June 2029, covering an area of 353 hectares located in Barangay Rizal-Sering, which is within the Siargao Island Protected Landscape and Seascape (SIPLAS).

DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga announced the cancellation on Monday, April 8, citing violations of the terms and conditions of the agreement.

“We are actually trying to put an end to the abuses that have gone on for several years in this area. As many of you know, the intention of the PACBRMA is really to provide sustainable livelihoods to tenured migrants in the protected areas,” said Loyzaga.

The DENR cited in a written document SBSI’s violations of the agreement as a result of the investigation conducted last year. These included the establishment of a settlement area in the PACBRMA area, establishment of checkpoints regulating the entry of non-members, failure to file or submit monthly, quarterly, or annual reports related to the implementation of the Community Resource Management Plan (CRMP), and construction of infrastructures/developments not included in the CRMP.

The illegal structures constructed and being developed include new access roads, a communal quadrangle with a basketball court, a volleyball court, and stage with bleachers, a wave pool, a recording studio, a gymnasium/dome, and landscaping and monuments.

The order also directed SBSI members, whether tenured migrants or not, their families, representatives, and agents, to vacate the protected area, “self-demolish their houses, and harvest their crops within a reasonable period of time upon consultation with the concerned agencies for their proper and safe relocations and re-integration.”

“The whole idea of our approach is to be as humane and peaceful in terms of this process. That’s why it took a while because we wanted to be sure that there were options available especially for peaceful resettlement,” Loyzaga said.

The order came nearly a year after the suspension order issued by the DENR Secretary to SBSI on September 29, 2023, after SBSI was found to have introduced improvements and structures in the area that were not following the Protected Area Management Plan and without the required endorsement from the Protected Area Management Board (PAMB).

The order indicated that Section 8 of DAO 2004-32 and Rule 23.5 of the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of the ENIPAS Act of 2018 enumerates the grounds for the cancellation/termination of PACBRMA after neglect or violation of the terms and conditions of the agreement; violation of environment and natural resources laws, rules and regulations; conversion of the Community Based Program area or portions, to other uses not authorized in the Protected Area Management Plan, and failure to implement the Community-based Resource Management Plan (CBRMP).

Led by Jay Rence Quilario, alias Señor Aguila, SBSI had been the subject of controversy after a hearing by the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs in September 2023, regarding alleged qualified trafficking in persons, facilitation of child marriage, solemnization of child marriage, and child abuse charges.

Aguila, along with 12 other members, were arrested in November 2023 following a warrant issued by acting Presiding Judge Ambrosio Moleta of Regional Trial Court Branch 31 in Dapa town, for eight counts of qualified trafficking in persons under Republic Act No. 9208.

The terrestrial, wetland, and marine areas of Siargao and its surrounding islets in the northeastern part of Mindanao in the province of Surigao del Norte were declare a protected area on October 10, 1996, by President Fidel V. Ramos through Proclamation No. 902 under the category of protected landscape and seascape.

By June 22, 2018, Siargao Island Protected Landscape and Seascape (SIPLAS) was included as one of the legislated protected areas in the Philippines through Republic Act (RA) 11038 or the Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System (ENIPAS) Act of 2018;

SIPLAS covers nine municipalities including the municipality of Socorro which is located in the Bucas Grande Island. The town is composed of 14 barangays, with a land area of 12,677 hectares, 10,125 hectares of which is within timberland, and the remaining 2,552 hectares is within Agricultural (Alienable and Disposable) land.

Image credits: Erwin Mascarinas





