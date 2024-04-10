DBM release of more than 80% of budget to fuel NG operation

ABOUT 83.2 percent of the P5.767-trillion national budget for 2024 has been released as of end-March, according to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

According to the budget department’s status of allotment release, the DBM has released a total of P4.798 trillion of the budget allocated for this year. The release rate as of end-March has increased by 5.3 percent from the 77.9 percent recorded as of end-February.

Based on DBM’s latest data, a total of P969 billion, or 16.8 percent, of the national budget remains undistributed.

Broken down, the bulk of the budget disbursements under the FY 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA), or Republic Act (RA) 11975, were for the national government’s operations and automatic appropriations. The latter was allocated P4.009 trillion of which 89.4 percent or P3.586 trillion has been released from the previous month’s 87.6 percent. The bulk of the releases, or 95.9 percent, has been allocated for the various government departments with a total of P3.358 trillion as of end-March.

A total of P227.417 billion, or 44.8 percent, has been allocated for Special Purpose Funds; in February it was only at 32.6 percent. Meanwhile, a total of P423.623 billion of the 2024 GAA is yet to be released.

According to the DBM, about P1.168 trillion, or 66.5 percent of the national budget, has already been distributed for automatic appropriations. This is up by 7.3 percent from the previous month’s 59.2 percent.

As part of the automatic appropriations, the national tax allotment of P871 billion, block grants worth P70 billion and pension of former presidents or their widows worth P480,000 have been allocated 100 percent.

Furthermore, net lending worth P28.7 billion remained undistributed at 0 percent.

The DBM has also released P122.048 billion or 18.2 percent for interest payments in February for the national government’s borrowings.

In the Bureau of the Treasury’s (BTr) debt service data, the national government’s interest payments amounted to a total of P122.048 billion for January and February this year. The DBM is yet to release a total of P548.423 billion this year for interest payments.

Moreover, the DBM has also released a total of P31.851 billion or 87.3 percent for Special Account in the General Fund under the automatic appropriations.

This, the DBM noted, is inclusive of the P10-billion allotment directly released to the spending agencies for the implementation of the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Program under the Rice Liberalization Act.

Furthermore, 47.8 percent or P6.931 billion of the Tax Expenditures Fund/Customs Duties and Taxes were released, while P7.568 billion remains undistributed.

Earlier, Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman told the BusinessMirror that it halted the “for later issuance” of the Special Allotment Release Order (SARO) to expedite the release of budgets.

This, she said, would enable state agencies to commence their procurement process for their respective projects and programs.

Last week, the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC), which Pangandaman chairs, said that over the medium term, disbursements are expected to remain at an average of 20.7 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), reaching P5.754 trillion (21.7 percent of GDP) in 2024 and further increasing to P7.450 trillion (20.1 percent of GDP) by 2028.