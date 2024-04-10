Day of Valor: PBBM rallies support for fighting ‘threats’

AS the country faces new external and internal threats, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. rallied support for government efforts in defending the country’s sovereignty during the commemoration of the Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor) on Tuesday.

Marcos stressed the importance of the national response to such threats, which have already “caused physical harm to Filipinos.”

“These [incidents] are not acceptable. This is senseless and unjust especially at the current time when countries are engaged in peaceful communication,” Marcos said in Filipino in his speech during the commemoration ceremony of the 82nd Day of Valor at the Mt. Samat National Shrine in Bataan.

The Day of Valor commemorates the Filipino and US soldiers, who valiantly defended Bataan, before their surrender to Japanese imperial forces in 1942.

The President did not specify what the said threats were, but last month he condemned the incident wherein a Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) fired its water cannon at a Philippine supply ship, injuring its crew members.

He urged Filipinos to emulate the examples of national heroes in protecting the country’s interest and people.

“Just like what our forefathers did, we should not be subjugated and oppressed, especially within our own backyard,” Marcos said.

“We must leverage these lessons if we are to safeguard the future of our Republic. The sacrifices of our heroes must galvanize us, and strengthen our national consciousness and our patriotic spirit,” he added.

Regional peace

Marcos made the pronouncement days before his expected participation in the landmark Philippines-Japan-US meeting in Washington D.C., where the enhanced defense cooperation among the three countries will be discussed.

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya recognized how Japan’s relations with the Philippines and the US has greatly improved since World War II.

He said Japan is determined in preserving regional peace through the first-ever trilateral meeting, which will elevate its cooperation with the Philippines and the US on defense, strategic infrastructure, cyber economic security and energy.

“We the Japanese people are determined to never allow the devastation of war to be repeated again for the sake of the present and future generations by upholding the international order based on the rule of law. Japan and the Philippines together with other like-minded countries become united partners in building a world founded on peace, harmony and goodwill,” Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya said.

US Embassy Charge d’ Affaires Robert Ewing agreed with Kazuya and said the trilateral meeting, to be held on April 11, 2024, will serve as a venue for the three countries to discuss how to prevent conflict in the Indo-Pacific region.

“This week, President Biden will host President Marcos, and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida at the White House for the first trilateral leaders summit. They will advance a partnership based on deep historical ties, robust economic relationships, a resolute commitment to shared democratic values and a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Ewing said.