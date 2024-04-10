Chery TIggo battles Cignal HD 

Chery Tiggo and Cignal mix it up on Thursday in a match that holds significant implications for their respective semifinal drive in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The 6 p.m. encounter is so crucial for both the Crossovers and the HD Spikers, tied at fifth with 5-2 records, with the winner not only securing a tie with the Creamline Cool Smashers and the Petro Gazz Angels for third place but also gaining crucial momentum as the preliminary round heads to its final stretch.

But Chery Tiggo enters the fray with a slight advantage in terms of momentum, having won their last three matches following an unexpected loss to the Farm Fresh Foxies. This impressive streak includes notable victories over powerhouse teams such as the Cool Smashers and a thrilling five-set win against the Angels, underscoring the Crossovers’ capacity and resolve to overcome adversity.

Conversely, the HD Spikers are still finding their footing after recent setbacks to the Choco Mucho Flying Titans and the Cool Smashers, although they managed to bounce back with a victory over the Foxies last Thursday.

Faced with the challenge of halting Chery Tiggo’s run and fuel their own stretch-run charge, the HD Spikers, under the guidance of coach Shaq delos Santos, are expected to employ innovative strategies and adjustments to disrupt their opponents’ rhythm and tactics.

Delos Santos will be banking on standout performances from key players like Jovelyn Gonzaga, Ces Molina, Roselyn Doria, Riri Meneses, Vanie Gandler and playmaker Gel Cayuna. Additionally, he hopes to leverage the talents of Chai Troncoso, Chin Basas, Jovelyn Fernandez and Jacqueline Acuna to strengthen the team’s prospects.

But Chery Tiggo also boasts of a formidable lineup with coach Kung Fu Reyes to rely to players who have consistently delivered high-scoring performances, led by sisters Eya and EJ Laure, Mylene Paat and Ara Galang.

The contribution of Aby Maraño, Cza Carandang, Cess Robles and Pauline Gaston, who combined for 30 points in their five-set victory over the Angels, also highlights the depth and versatility of the Crossovers’ roster.

Meanwhile, Akari and Capital1 clash at 4 p.m. with the Chargers looking to improve its 3-5 card and the Solar Spikers eyeing their second win against seven defeats.

Games are aired live on free-to-air on One Sports, in HD on One Sports+, as well as on the PVL’s official website (pvl.ph) and the Pilipinas Live app. Global coverage includes the new free-to-air channel – RPTV.