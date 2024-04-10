Chan joins Kim atop leaderboard in Caliraya Springs

CAVINTI, Laguna—Former Junior World champion Aidric Chan continued his solid play while South Korea’s Kim Tae Soo survived a tough day off the tee to share the lead after Wednesday’s second round of the International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) Caliraya Springs Championship.

Chan, tied for sixth after the first round, quickly recovered from an early hiccup with a string of birdies highlighted by a monster putt on the way to another 70 for a 36-hole total of four-under 140.

Top finisher in the Philippine Golf Tour (PGT) Qualifying tournament in January, Chan sank three consecutive birdies from the 12th hole, including a 30-footer on the par-three No. 14.

That made up for the bogey on his second hole, the par-3 No. 11, where he could not get up and down after hitting his shot just wide of the green, misreading a tough three-footer.

The extra time spent studying the course is proving to be crucial for the 2019 Junior World Champion.

“I felt like that helped me be in more spots I want to be, I know where I can be more aggressive,” said Chan, adding that he had two extra rounds of practice than most in the field.

Birdies from around 13 feet on Nos. 12 and 13 got him going, but Chan hopes to give himself more comfortable putts in the P2.5 million championship sponsored by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

“I’m not missing a lot of shots. I just need to hit my approach shots closer,” Chan said.

It was a struggle for Kim after an impressive opening 66, his second-round 74 marred by three bogeys on the front nine in mostly benign conditions.

The wind picked up mid-morning but Kim, playing in the PGT on conditional status after a 36th place finish in Qualifying School, said there was no excuse for being unable to control his driver.

“It was pretty strong today, but my drives weren’t really affected by it. I was just missing it to the wrong side,” Kim said.

Keanu Jahns endured a series of lows and highs, mixing five birdies with four bogeys for a 71 to move from joint sixth to a share of third with Dino Villanueva, Clyde Mondilla and Korea’s Yu Min Heok at three-under 141.

Villanueva added a 74 to his opening 67, Mondilla shot a 71 after his first-round 70, while Yu shot the day’s best 68 following a 73 in the tournament backed by PGTI official apparel Kampfortis Golf.

Three-time Asian Tour winner Angelo Que was in solo seventh at 142 after a 73, while tied for eighth a stroke further back was defending champion Tony Lascuna, who carded a 71.

Also at one-under 141 were Jay Bayron, who shot a 69; Sean Ramos, who submitted a 74; and Rupert Zaragosa, who had a 70.

Eric Gallardo shot a 73 and shared 12th spot at even par with Korea’s Gwon Minwook, who fired a 72.

Guido Van der Valk, among the pre-tournament favorites after runner-up finishes at the Apo Golf Classic and Palos Verdes Championship, shot a 76 after an opening 67 sand was five strokes behind.

Apo champion Jhonnel Ababa was tied for 20th, seven strokes off the leaders, after adding a 73 to his opening 74.