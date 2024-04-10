Budget gap to narrow to 5.5% of GDP–analyst

THE national government’s budget deficit is projected to narrow to 5.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) this year as a reflection of the current administration’s push for fiscal consolidation, according to BMI Country Risk & Industry Research.

In a commentary published on April 8, BMI said the deficit is seen to decrease to 5.5 percent of GDP in 2024 from 6.2 percent in 2023.

“This narrowing would mark the third consecutive year the budget shortfall shrinks, a reflection of the current administration’s push for fiscal consolidation,” it said.

The BMI forecasts the economy to expand by 6.2 percent this year while the government holds a more “upbeat” view on the economy, at 6.5 to 8 percent.

The Cabinet-level Development Budget and Coordination Committee (DBCC) projected the state’s budget deficit to settle at 5.6 percent of GDP this year, and to 3.7 percent by 2028.

In terms of revenue collection, the BMI sees this amounting to around 16.3 percent of GDP by the end of 2028.

The national government targets to raise a record-high P4.3 trillion in revenues this year. Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto said earlier that the Department of Finance (DOF) will not push for new taxes this year as it will rely on the Bureaus of Internal Revenue and Customs’ tax collection to generate funds.

This year, the BIR is tasked to collect about P3.05 trillion in revenues while the BOC aims for P1 trillion in earnings.

As the P3.8-trillion revenue collected in 2023 surpassed the government’s expectations, the BMI said, “We think that this trend will continue over the coming years as policies targeted to broaden the tax base feed through.”

The BMI also predicted the real GDP to accelerate to 6.2 percent, within the DBCC’s growth target of 6.0 to 7.0 percent.

The DBCC has cut its GDP growth target this year from its previous 6.5 to 7.5 percent outlook.

“2024 looks set to be a better year,” it said, adding, “In particular, the resilience in private consumption will boost revenue collection.”

The BMI further forecasted disbursements to make up 21.5 percent of GDP, slightly lower than the 22 percent recorded last year.

Expenditures, as a percentage of GDP, are also seen to average 20.2 percent until the end of the Marcos administration in 2028.

For the first two months, the state’s expenditures at P722.5 billion outpaced total revenues, which resulted in a budget deficit of P76.7 billion.

“Enhancing the infrastructure framework is crucial for the current administration’s ambitious goal of positioning the Philippines as a leading destination for foreign investment,” the BMI suggested.

Lastly, the BMI looks into debt levels declining from pandemic highs, making up 59.7 percent of GDP this year from 61.1 percent in 2023.

“However, we believe the deficit will likely miss the aforementioned goal by a narrow margin given the tightrope between growth and maintaining fiscal stability,” it said.

The debt ratio by 2028 is projected by BMI to be 52 percent of GDP, which is within the 70 percent threshold recommended by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





