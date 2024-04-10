BuCor: 46 Muslim convicts freed since Ramadan began

THE Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) announced on Tuesday a total of 46 Muslim convicts have been released since the start of Ramadan last March 10 as part of the government’s program to decongest the country’s prison facilities.

Bureau of Corrections Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang said there were a total of 754 Muslim PDLs released in the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Based on BuCor’s data, there are about 3,014 Muslim persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) in various operating prisons and penal farms (OPPFs) as of February 29, 2024, which is 5.69 percent out of 52,950 total number of PDLs under the agency’s watch.

The data was shared by Catapang with Presidential Adviser on Muslim Affairs, Almarin Centi Tilla during the latter’s visit on Thursday to check on the condition of Muslim PDLs in OPPFs.

Out the said 3,014 Muslim PDLs 1,121 are confined at the New Bilibid Prison, 752-Davao Prison and Penal Farm, 698-San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm, 202—Correctional Institution for Women, 144—Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm, 81—Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm and 16—Leyte Regional Prison.

“Like any other PDLs, Muslims are allowed to practice their faith even inside the correction facilities. Our Muslim brothers are not left behind,” Catapang said.

Aside from the 46 Muslim PDLs released since the start of Ramadan, another 23 have been recommended by the Board of Pardons and Parole for Executive Clemency as of April 3.

The BuCor said the 46 Muslim PDLs were released either due to expiration of sentence, acquittal, put on probation and granted parole.