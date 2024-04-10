Arabica coffee trades near 18-month high as cocoa frenzy spreads

Arabica futures traded near their highest level since October 2022 as hedge funds exiting the cocoa market are now piling into coffee.

Money managers increased their bullish bets to the highest on record in the week ended April 2, according to the latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission data. At the same time, investors have reduced bullish bets in cocoa after a record-breaking rally that saw prices more than double this year.

“We are currently looking at possibly the largest net speculative position in coffee futures in history without a significant story to merit its existence, outside of cocoa market is crazy,” said Ilya Byzov, a coffee trader at Sucafina. “However, once the spigot gets turned on, it takes time for speculative interest to stop and reverse.”

Investors’ optimism over arabica is also supported by technical factors, said Marcelo Moreira, who follows coffee markets for Archer Consulting. The last time futures hit as high as they are now, in 2022, the rally only stopped after a peak at $2.4 per pound. “That means there’s no short-term resistance,” he said.

The recent jump in arabica futures has helped to widen a premium the contract commands over the cheaper robusta bean. Even so, the spread between the two varieties remains historically low, meaning roasters are likely to replace robusta for arabica in their blends.

Wheat extends losses

Wheat extended losses as concerns over adequate supply and soft demand offset hostilities in the Black Sea region.

Futures in Chicago fell for a second session after rallying to the highest level in more than a month last week. Ongoing issues with Russian export shipments have failed to support prices, analysts at Milwaukee-based Brock Associates Inc. wrote in a note.

The condition of the US winter wheat crop is slightly better than expected and vastly improved on last year, according to a progress report from the US Department of Agriculture.

“It’s hard to move away from the fact that large supplies are going to come online mid-year,” said Dennis Voznesenski, associate director of sustainable and agricultural economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “Lackluster demand is also a constant issue the market is dealing with.”

The crop progress served as a fresh reminder that the 2023/24 US winter wheat crop is in relatively good shape, Jacqueline Holland, an analyst at Farm Futures, said in a note.