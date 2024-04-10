Affordable Cherry smart security cameras to monitor your home for extra security and peace of mind

Monitoring your home has never been easier with CHERRY’s wide range of affordable smart security cameras. These indoor and outdoor security cameras offer the reassurance you need to protect what matters most – your family and your home.

Feel at ease when you’re at work or miles away from home. With just a tap on your phone, you can peek into your home through the CHERRY IoT Solutions App. It’s like you’re transported back to your living room, where your kids are playing or where your furry friend is napping.

CHERRY Smart Baby Camera – It has a sharp and clear Full 1080P Full HD video quality and two-way audio to communicate with your little one. Get this now for P1,100.

CHERRY Smart Bullet S3 Camera- This device features 3MP video quality and a wide viewing angle with a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi wireless connection. Cap this for P1,800.

You may also check out these indoor and outdoor security cameras for your office and other smart spaces.

CHERRY Smart Swivel S2 Camera and CHERRY Smart Swivel S3 Camera- This device supports 1080P Full HD video quality and can store recordings via micro-SD card that is up to 128GB. Feel at ease, get yours for 1,499.

CHERRY Smart Swivel S4 Camera- You can watch live security camera feeds and get warnings for any questionable activity with its Intelligent auto-tracking and wide view angle: Horizontal 355°, Vertical 85°. Build a safer and smarter home, get yours for P1,649.

CHERRY Smart Outdoor Camera- With a 3MP camera and colorful night vision, it provides clear video playback and live streaming capabilities, day or night. Its intelligent auto-tracking feature can capture wide viewing angle of 310° pan and 140° tilt. Monitor your home the smart way for just P1,620.

CHERRY Smart Battery Camera- It has a rechargeable 9,000mAh battery capacity that can withstand even an extended power cut. Moreover, it can recognize human movement with its AI human body detection feature. Get yours for P3,999.

Invest in your peace of mind today and choose a CHERRY Smart Security Camera that suits your needs.

