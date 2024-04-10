A delightful taste of heaven

Global coffee brand Seattle’s Best Coffee continues to surprise consumers with fun and exciting drinks that many coffee lovers will surely love. This time, the well-loved brand is introducing its newest offering – the Tiramisu Cloud Cream Collection.

Rich and creamy, Seattle’s Best Coffee’s Tiramisu captures all the delicious flavors of this famous dessert in its newest collection, which features three signature coffee drinks made richer and more interesting with a layer of Tiramisu Cloud Cream on top.

For coffee enthusiasts, the Iced Cloud Americano is the perfect beverage as this refreshing drink has a smooth espresso note with the rich and decadent flavor of Tiramisu cloud cream. For those who prefer something milkier, there’s Iced Cloud Latte—an over-ice creation with notes of espresso, milk and the indulgent flavor of Tiramisu cloud cream for a taste that’s surely enjoyable.

Finally, the Iced Cloud Breve is another signature iced beverage with a distinct espresso note, balanced with a combination of milk and cream and topped with the light and creamy flavor of Tiramisu cloud cream.

More information about Seattle Best Coffee can be found at the brand’s @seattlesbestcoffeephilippines on Facebook.