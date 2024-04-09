`

Today’s front page, Tuesday, April 9, 2024

screenshot 2024 04 09 at 12.41.47 am

Total solar eclipse sweeps across North America

aptopix total solar eclipse texas
The moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Eagle Pass, Texas, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
  • el sitio nativo banner 728 x 90 business mirror
  • sm 728x90 summer april 1 10
  • img 2206
  • img 2205
  • fcr oreoendcard 728x90 2174
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2

total solar eclipse new york
The moon partially covers the sun behind the Statue of Liberty during the a solar eclipse on the Liberty Island, Monday, April 8, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
total solar eclipse pennsylvania
Issace Hutchison, 8, Ferndale Area Elementary School second-grader, views the solar eclipse through his decorated protective special eyewear with classmates at the school in Johnstown, Pa., on Monday, April 8, 2024. (Thomas Slusser/The Tribune-Democrat via AP)
total solar eclipse new york
Marcia Torres naps while staking out a spot to view the upcoming solar eclipse in the Queens borough of New York, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
andrew mccutchen
Pittsburgh Pirates’ Andrew McCutchen views the solar eclipse before a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
aptopix total solar eclipse canada
People gather to watch the total solar eclipse from Niagara Falls, Ontario, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
aptopix total solar eclipse ontario
People wear solar eclipse glasses as they observe the partial phase of a total solar eclipse, in Kingston, Ont., Monday, April 8, 2024. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
clarke schmidt
New York Yankees’ Clarke Schmidt watches the eclipse from Yankee Stadium, Monday, April 8, 2024 in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
aptopix total solar eclipse washington
The Statue of Freedom on top of the U.S. Capitol stands as the moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Capitol Hill, Monday, April 8, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
aptopix total solar eclipse washington
Senate pages wear eclipse glasses as they view the moon partially covering the sun during a total solar eclipse, in front of the U.S. Senate on Capitol Hill, Monday, April 8, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
aptopix total solar eclipse ohio
A newly-wed couple looks up at a total solar eclipse during a mass wedding ceremony at Trenton Community Park, Monday, April 8, 2024, in Trenton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)
aptopix total solar eclipse washington
The moon is seen passing in front of the sun with the top of the Washington Monument in silhouette during a solar eclipse in Washington on Monday, April 8, 2024. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)
aptopix total solar eclipse new york
Restaurant workers in the Flatiron district of Manhattan take a break to view the solar eclipse, Monday, April 8, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
aptopix total solar eclipse fort worth
The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Fort Worth, Texas, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
aptopix total solar eclipse ontario
Didier Timothy-Mondesir watches the solar eclipse from Prince Edward County, Ontario, Monday, April 8, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
aptopix total solar eclipse texas
The moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Eagle Pass, Texas, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
total solar eclipse texas
The moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Eagle Pass, Texas, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
total solar eclipse mexico
People watch a total solar eclipse as the sky goes dark in Mazatlan, Mexico, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
aptopix total solar eclipse mexico
The moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Mazatlan, Mexico, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
aptopix total solar eclipse texas
People watch as the moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Eagle Pass, Texas, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
aptopix total solar eclipse texas
Sun spots are seen during the beginning phase of a total solar eclipse, Monday, April 8, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
total solar eclipse mexico
People take selfies as they watch and photograph a total solar eclipse in Mazatlan, Mexico, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Millions across North America witnessed the moon block out the sun during a total solar eclipse Monday.

The eclipse’s path of totality stretched from Mazatlán, Mexico to Newfoundland, an area that crosses 15 US states and is home to 44 million people. Revelers were engulfed in darkness at state parks, on city rooftops and in small towns.

Most of those in North America, but not in the direct path, still witnessed a partial eclipse, with the moon transforming the sun into a fiery crescent.

Totality’s first stop on land cast Mazatlán’s sparkling beaches into darkness before continuing northeast toward Eagle Pass, Texas, one its first stops in the U.S.

Total solar eclipses happen somewhere around the world every 11 to 18 months, but they don’t often cross paths with millions of people. The US last got a taste in 2017, and won’t again see a coast-to-coast spectacle until 2045.

Image credits: AP



0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
Related Topics

Know more