Shield voters from hackers, Marcos urged amid attacks

Agencies must address the country’s cybersecurity vulnerabilities especially since the 2025 midterm elections are fast approaching, according to a deputy minority leader.

House Deputy Minority Leader and ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro has voiced serious concerns following the recent breach of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) computer systems by several hacker groups, including DeathNote Hackers PH, Philippine Hacking University, and Excommunicado.

Casto said this breach resulted in the compromise of sensitive data repositories, exposing the personal details of over 2,200 employees and approximately 80,000 customers, both from the private and public sectors.

Highlighting the pressing need for government agencies, particularly with the looming midterm elections, to address cybersecurity vulnerabilities, Castro pointed to “concerning precedents” from past elections in countries, such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Iraq.

She emphasized worries regarding ballot secrecy, susceptibility to hacking, and potential manipulation of election outcomes using technology supplied by Miru Systems, a South Korean company authorized by Comelec.

“The Marcos administration, particularly the Department of Information Technology [DICT] and the Commission on Elections [Comelec], must act swiftly to address these cybersecurity threats. It is imperative that measures are put in place to protect our systems from cyber attacks, ensuring the integrity of our electoral process and safeguarding our votes,” Castro said.

Moreover, in the aftermath of the recent PhilHealth hacking incident, which saw a significant breach of personal and sensitive information, Castro expressed concerns about the potential vulnerability of other databases, such as SIM card registration and the National ID system.

She called for enhanced vigilance and robust cyber defense mechanisms to prevent the unauthorized access and exploitation of Filipinos’ private data.

“The DICT should establish guidelines and minimum requirements for cyber defense across all government agencies and data repositories to mitigate the risk of hacking incidents. It is crucial to invest in secure systems to safeguard sensitive information and protect the privacy of Filipino citizens,” she said.

Castro urged the government to prioritize cybersecurity measures over discretionary funds and ensure the safeguarding of citizens’ data against cyber threats.