SECB enters into JV for auto financing

THE rapid growth of the “new car market” has led Security Bank Corp. (PSE: SECB) and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. to enter into a joint venture agreement to offer financing services to Mitsubishi Motors’ customers in the Philippines.

The joint venture will establish the Mitsubishi Motors Finance Philippines Inc., which is expected to start operating next year. The completion of the agreement will be subject to regulatory approvals.

Under the agreement, Mitsubishi Motors will hold a 51-percent ownership stake in the new company and Security Bank holding 49 percent.

“By combining the strengths of both Mitsubishi Motors and Security Bank through this new company, we are in the best position to offer enhanced auto financing services to match our customers’ needs,” Sanjiv Vohra, President and CEO of Security Bank, said.

“This means more attractive promos, competitive financing packages, and fast decisioning. Thus, we deliver better value to customers,” he added.

Security Bank said offering financing services for Mitsubishi Motors is essential for customers in the country given the country’s dependence on financing when buying cars.

Through this joint venture, Security Bank and Mitsubishi Motors will be able to offer a range of sales financing services for customers.

“Mitsubishi Motors is very pleased to be able to partner with Security Bank that is one of the best financial institutions in the Philippines,” Mitsubishi Motors Executive Vice President Tatsuo Nakamura said.

“Through this joint venture, we hope we can provide Mitsubishi Motors vehicles to more customers in this ever-expanding market. Also, we will continue to make efforts to satisfy customers more through our products and services that embody ‘Mitsubishi Motors-ness,’” Nakamura added.

Security Bank is a private domestic universal bank in the Philippines with total assets of P872 billion as of December 31, 2023. The bank has been operating for 72 years since it was established in 1951.

In 2016, the lender received a capital investment of P36.9 billion from MUFG Bank Ltd., representing 20-percent ownership of the voting stock in Security Bank. MUFG Bank, a member of the Mitsubishi Group of Companies, became the second-largest shareholder of Security Bank with two Board seats.

Tokyo, Japan-headquartered Mitsubishi Motors, also a member-company of the Mitsubishi Group, has about 28,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan and the Asean region.