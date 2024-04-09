‘Resilient’ branded segment lifts 2023 net income of CNPF

Century Pacific Food Inc. (CNPF) on Monday said its net income last year grew 12 percent to P5.6 billion, from the previous year’s P4.99 billion, mainly due to the increase in the sales of its branded segment.

Consolidated sales rose 8 percent to P67.1 billion, from the previous year’s P62.25 billion. The company said it has been demonstrating consistent revenue growth for the past five years with a compounded annual growth rate of 13 percent. In 2022, revenues went up by 14 percent year-on-year.

The company said its performance last year was fueled by the good performance of its branded business, outweighing the softness of the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) exports segment.

The branded segment is the primary growth driver of CNPF, comprising the majority of the group’s sales. It is composed of marine, meat, milk and other emerging segments, such as pet food, coconut, refrigerated food and veggie meats.

The company said its branded segment posted an increase of 11 percent. Branded sales were boosted by the faster-growing milk and other emerging segments and the steady performance of core marine and meat segments.

“The branded business continued to exhibit resilience amid a volatile macroeconomic environment. Our primary focus is on delivering affordable nutrition through our vast assortment of brands and products spanning multiple price tiers—our way of providing value to our consumers in both good and challenging times,” the company’s CFO Richard Kristoffer S. Manapat said.

CNPF’s commodity-linked OEM tuna and coconut exports segment weakened in 2023. The segment declined by 4 percent year-on-year, impeded by supply chain challenges and elevated commodity costs, which in turn led to softer markets.

In terms of profitability, CNPF’s gross margin reached 24 percent, improving by 95 basis points, on the back of downtrends in most of its input costs, especially towards the second half of the year.

“On the whole, we are pleased to deliver consistent and profitable growth despite operating in a volatile environment in 2023. We attribute this to the all-weather nature of our business model, diversified portfolio, and prudent usage of our resources. We ended the year on solid footing, putting us in a good position to reinvest in growth and sustainability as well as to provide our shareholders with a healthy return on their investment,” Manapat said.

“While the road ahead is still clouded with uncertainty, Century Pacific remains committed to grow in the low double-digit territory for both top and bottomline. We plan to reinvest gains from improving commodities into growth and expansion, as we continue to focus on affordability and providing better, healthier food options to Filipino consumers.”