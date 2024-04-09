Remember DOH’s ‘Dancing Doctor’? Infectious disease specialist Tayag is retiring

THE Department of Health (DOH) on Monday announced the retirement of Undersecretary Eric Tayag, known as the “Dancing Doctor.”

The Executive Committee and all staff of the DOH thanked Tayag for his “exemplary service for the health of the nation.”

After over 35 years of public service, Tayag, an epidemiologist and infectious diseases expert, is retiring as a decorated official of the DOH.

“On behalf of the entire Department and the health sector, I thank Usec. Eric Tayag for his time and talent all these decades in the service of the Philippine health sector. I am witness to his well-deserved progression from a young infectious disease doctor and epidemiologist, to Health Undersecretary, Chief Information Officer, and DOH Spokesperson,” said Secretary Teodoro J. Herbosa.

Come April 15, Tayag’s role as head of the DOH Public Health Services Cluster (PHSC) in charge of epidemiology, disease prevention and control, and health promotion will be handled by Assistant Secretary Ariel I. Valencia.

Meanwhile, Undersecretary Emmie Liza Perez-Chiong will be the new Chief Information Officer (CIO) in charge of digital health and health information systems, while Officer-in-Charge Assistant Secretary Albert Francis E. Domingo shall be the Department Spokesperson.

“Maaasahan talaga si Usec. Eric! Maraming salamat sa serbisyo [We can truly rely on Usec Eric! Thank you so much for your service]. We know that your heart and passion for service will continue,” added Herbosa.