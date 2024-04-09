PRA assures public tight vetting will be done for retiree visa applicants

THE Philippine Retirement Authority (PRA) has confirmed that two of the four Chinese nationals recently arrested by law enforcement agencies for illicit activities were indeed holders of special retirement visas.

PRA general manager and CEO Roberto Zozobrado made this confirmation to the BusinessMirror: “We can confirm that the names of two arrested Chinese nationals are holders of the SRRVs, but other pertinent information [i.e. birthdays, residence, etc.] differ from those on our file. We continue to verify if the two others had SRRVs.”

Senator Nancy Binay had urged PRA to tighten its vetting process for SRRV applicants after the recent arrest of a “Chinese mafia” found to be behind the proliferation of fraudulently acquired Philippine government-issued identification cards and documents. (See, “Nancy urges PRA anew: Be careful on retiree visa grants,” in the BusinessMirror, April 7, 2024.)

Zozobrado said, “Even before this incident, I was already calling for a meeting with the Bureau of Immigration [BI], National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, Department of the Interior and Local Government, and Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. [Pagcor] to further strengthen the vetting process and impose stringent security measures on all SRRV applicants.”

Still, the PRA chief assured the public that the agency already has a strict screening process for retiree visa applications in coordination with government immigration and intelligence agencies, both here and abroad. “All applicants of SRRVs are required to submit an apostilled/authenticated police clearance from their country of origin or residence. Clearance from the National Bureau of Investigation [NBI] is also required for foreigners who have been staying in the Philippines for more than 90 days.”

Aside from these requirements, he said, as another layer of security, BI also checks in its system whether the applicant has a derogatory record before entering the Philippines as a tourist and before approval of the SRRV application. “In short, BI does the vetting twice. Derogatory checking is also required when the SRRV holder needs to transfer the visa sticker from an old to a new passport,” he explained.

Agreement with Interpol

For another, the PRA has a memorandum of agreement with Interpol, which enables the agency to randomly check the records of SRRV holders in the Interpol Database. “The Interpol Database is also used by PRA during the renewal process of the SRRV holder’s PRA ID Card,” stressed Zozobrado.

PRA, a government corporation overseen by the Department of Tourism, currently has a data-sharing agreement with the BI “so we can check a retiree’s travel history and derogatory record,” he said. “To date, PRA’s Information and Communication Technology Division is in constant coordination with BI for the refinement of the search parameters that will be used in the real-time access of the retiree’s travel history and derogatory record,” he noted.

Zozobrado also underscored, “Traveling SRRV holders are required by the BI officer stationed at the airport to present the PRA ID Card and SRRV sticker prior to entering or leaving the Philippines. In case of doubt, the airport officer will coordinate with PRA.

To clarify, it is the Bureau of Immigration, through the signature of its Commissioner, who approves and implements the SRRV.”

Regarding Binay’s concern that Chinese nationals with SRRVs work in Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogo), the PRA chief said, “There are only three confirmed SRRV holders who [are with] Pogos, but none of them are Chinese nationals. Upon PRA’s inquiry, Pagcor issued a written communication confirming that one SRRV holder is a Pogo operator and two are workers. These SRRV holders are presumed to be operating and working legally considering that they are registered with Pagcor.”

Regarding the arrest of a PRA employee, Zozobrado noted that the former was arrested in 2022 through the joint efforts of the agency and the NBI. “We are actively cooperating with NBI in pursuing the criminal case against the culprit by providing witnesses and necessary documentary evidence. PRA has also asked the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel to participate in the legal procedure,” he said.