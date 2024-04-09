PHL won’t see drastic drop in fertility rate, says report

The Philippines remains relatively young among the countries in the Asean+3 region, but it will eventually have to deal with the challenges of an aging population, according to the Asean+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO).

AMRO said in its latest report that in 11 years, the Philippines will be the only economy in the Asean+3 region with fertility rates that are equivalent to replacement rates.

AMRO Group Head and Principal Economist Allen Ng said Asean+3 economies, except for the Philippines, will already have sub-replacement fertility rates by 2035.

The report stated that the country’s average population growth rate is 1.8 percent and is expected to peak in 2092. The working age population is expected to grow by 2.27 percent annually and could peak in 2051.

“By 2035, all economies in the region are expected to have sub-replacement fertility rates with the exception of only one, the Philippines.

At current pace of aging, I think the problem of becoming old before becoming rich is the concern for many economies, especially the lower middle and middle income economies in the region. Because this implies that these economies could have fewer resources to manage the challenges that aging brings,” Ng said in a briefing on Monday.

Ng said, however, that while this is true, economies in the region could expect their citizens to live healthier, longer and productive lives.

This means they can continue working longer than the current retirement rates in the region, dubbed the longevity dividend.

“We estimated that if you take into account this older but healthier population, about 200 million workers can reenter the region’s labor force by 2050,” Ng said.

“This is not immaterial. This is larger than the entire labor force of Indonesia, for example, and it’s akin to adding 10 times more than the labor force of Malaysia into the region,” he added.

However, Ng said this dividend is not given on a silver platter. Policies are still needed to ensure that the longevity dividend materializes.

Ng said governments should have a multifaceted approach that encompasses various aspects of public policies that include labor policy, health policy, and even urban planning.

He added that these policies must also include pension reforms, the use of technology, and international cooperation specifically for labor mobility.

“Aging presents a critical challenge for the Asean+3 region. At the same time, it’s important to recognize that the region is not just aging. We are also living longer and healthier,” Ng said in a statement.

“Adapting to this ‘longevity dividend’ and enabling our populations to age productively will be crucial for the region’s future,” he added.

Earlier, the Commission on Population Development (CPD) said high commodity prices and economic uncertainties have convinced more Filipinos to delay dating, marrying, and childbearing, even before the pandemic.

In a study, CPD data showed that as early as 2017, there was already a decline in total registered live births between 2017 to 2019, the three immediate years before the pandemic.

The largest drop was in 2020, during the height of the pandemic in the Philippines. There was a slight rebound in 2022 but it remained below the pre-pandemic and lockdown.

Based on the data, CPD said birth rates before the pandemic slowed to 1.7 million in 2017; 1.68 million in 2018; and 1.67 million in 2019.

The trend continued when birth rates hit 1.53 million in 2020 and 1.36 million in 2021. But in 2022, birth rates reached 1.46 million, higher than in 2021 but remained below the 2020 figure.

Bersales said the CPD will also monitor whether the trend has evolved to become the norm in the post-pandemic period.

Image credits: AP file photo/Aaron Favila





