PHL, China talking to cool down tensions in WPS, says Marcos

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said the government is engaged in talks with the Chinese leadership to help de-escalate the growing tensions in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

“We still continue to talk at a ministerial level, at a sub-ministerial level, at a people-to-people level,” the chief executive said in an interview with reporters in Bacolod City in Negros Occidental last Monday.

He said the initiative aims to prevent Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) ships from colliding with or firing water cannons at Philippine ships passing through the WPS, which is the part of the South China Sea (SCS) within the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

“We are trying everything we can to speak with the Chinese leadership, and Beijing, so [tensions] will not flare up and we can properly discuss [with them] so there will no longer be any [incidents of] collision or use of water canons,” Marcos added, partly in Filipino.

The talks are part of the government’s “proportionate, deliberate, and reasonable” countermeasures against Chinese aggression in the WPS, which was announced by the President.

This after a CCG vessel fired its water cannon at a Philippine supply ship, injuring the latter’s crew, while it was on a supply mission to Ayungin Shoal last month.

The incident drew international condemnation and prompted other countries such as the United States, Japan and Australia to express their support to the Philippines.

Maritime drills

The President said he is also hopeful the joint maritime patrol drills of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) with the US Indo-Pacific Command, Australian Defence Force and Japan Self-Defense Forces, in the WPS last Sunday will help deter aggression of CCG ships in the area.

The Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity, which aims to enhance cooperation among the naval forces of the participating countries, prompted China to deploy its own combat patrol in the SCS.

Citing initial reports, Marcos said he is pleased with the outcome of the said activity since it helped in promoting “interoperability” of the participants.

As for the response of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China on the joint maritime drills, he said he already anticipated it.

“That’s the usual reaction from the PLA. They will deploy their ships. So, it’s almost normal already for us, unfortunately,” he said.

