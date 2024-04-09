PBEd’s issue: How to shield education from politics?

THE government should put in place a system that has “checks and balances” to decentralize the education system in the country, according to Philippine Business for Education (PBEd), a business-led education advocacy group.

Acknowledging that there may be challenges associated with devolving or decentralizing the country’s education system, PBEd Executive Director Justine Raagas underscored the need for the government to set up a mechanism that prevents the Philippine education system from being tainted by politics.

“It’s true that there are potential challenges and risks to devolving or decentralizing education system and we’re cognizant that that might be a risk—being politicized,” PBEd Executive Director Justine Raagas told reporters on the sidelines of PBEd’s General Membership Meeting in Makati City on Monday.

“But if I think if we do have a system that has checks and balances in place, if we have a system with a very clear vision and if we have a system that clearly, for example, looks at the flow of resources and connects all these resources to learning outcomes; if we indeed have set rules, it’s possible to avoid it being politicized,” Raagas also noted, speaking partly in Filipino.

This, the PBEd official emphasized after Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate’s committee on basic education, arts and culture, speaking at a forum at the same event, cited “political realities” that the country has to deal with in terms of entrusting the education system to the hands of local government units.

“I see both sides from the National setup, which we have right now and the local government setup. And there are political realities that we have to deal with,” Gatchalian said.

“Can we really trust the politicians to hire our teachers and implement the curriculum on the ground? Can we actually trust them?” the senator underscored.

Gatchalian also raised the question, “Is there any assurance where…when we empower them to hire teachers…when we empower them to run the school, they will not politicize education?”

He laid down these points as he underscored that this issue is one of the “downsides” of decentralization.“How do we make sure that education is not politicized at the local level?” said Gatchalian.

In contrast, he cited “good examples” such as the health system which he said has been devolved.

“Local governments can hire nurses, can hire doctors, can hire dentists, and so far, if there’s politicization, it’s not as grave but so far that devolution has been delivering basic services to our constituents,” Gatchalian said.

With this dilemma, he stressed the need to “find the right formula” wherein the government can devolve education but it will not be politicized.

Greater devolution

On Monday, PBEd proposed that Philippine governance move towards “greater devolution” and continued or increased delegation to private schools with proven track records.

Among the recommendations of PBEd is entrusting the management of education funds to local government units through the “local school boards.”

According to PBEd, the Department of Education (DepEd) National should set a “minimum level of per capita spending across schools.”

“This ensures equity of resources due to a learner, regardless of the size of his/her school and the level of development of his/her LGU,” PBEd said.

The Local School Board as a DepEd division, PBEd said, “directly receives and manages funds from the national government, like the proposed Local Education Support Fund.”

“In the management of a division’s education funds, divisions ensure adequate, equitable, and accountable distribution of education budget across schools in the division and they ensure regular and predictable fund availability in support of the implementation of the local education plan,” PBEd further noted as one of its recommendations to the Philippine government towards devolution.

