PBBM: LGUs should take lead in El Niño response

WITH the varying impacts of El Niño on each region, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said local government units (LGU) should take the lead in declaring a state of calamity due to water shortages.

A nationwide state of calamity by the national government is unnecessary for now, he explained, since water supply in some parts of the country are still “not critical.”

“The problems faced by each area are different. It can’t be a shotgun [response] or one-size-fits all…we look at each area and see what it is that they need. So, that’s what we are [doing], that’s the way we are handling local state of calamity that the local governments are declaring,” Marcos said in an interview with reporters in Negros Occidental on Monday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) projected that the number of provinces with drought—the status when an area has below normal rain conditions for five consecutive months or way below rainfall conditions for three consecutive months—is expected to increase to 48 this month from 37 last March.

Likewise, those with dry spells or areas, which have below normal rainfall conditions for three consecutive months or way below normal rainfall conditions for two consecutive months, are expected to increase to 24 in April from 13 in the previous month.

Last week, the Task Force El Niño (TFE) reported that almost 20 LGUs have declared a state of calamity due to water supply issues.

These include Oriental Mindoro, and some municipalities in Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Romblon, Ifugao, Antique and Zamboanga City,

Marcos said the national government will focus its interventions, including helping farmers, in areas which have no access to irrigation.

“So, those areas, which are not covered by irrigation. Those are the areas that we look at,” he said.

The TFE reported agricultural damage from El Niño has reached P2.63 billion.