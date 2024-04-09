NG raises ₱35.6B from debt papers auction

THE national government borrowed a total of P35.6 billion from the combined auction of Treasury bills (T-bills) and bonds (T-bonds), which saw mixed results due to higher average auction yields for both debt papers.

The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) on Monday fully awarded its P15 billion programmed auction of three-tenor bills, raising P5 billion each, despite the slightly higher investors’ asking rates.

The auction was 2.7 times oversubscribed, attracting P39.9 billion in total tenders.

For the 90-day T-bills, investors’ average yield increased to 5.772 percent, versus the previous tender’s 5.704 percent. Bids for the 90-day T-bills inched down, ranging from 5.698 percent to 5.800 percent.

The 181-day T-bills saw its yield averaging at 5.885 percent compared to last auction’s 5.865 percent. The government security rates were between 5.823 percent and 5.919 percent.

Investors’ average rate for the 364-day T-bills, meanwhile, was at 5.983 percent with a yield range of 5.950 percent to 6.025 percent. T-bills’ yields averaged 5.965 percent in the Treasury’s previous tender last April 1.

T-bonds

MEANWHILE, the Treasury saw mixed results in its tender of the reissued 10-year T-bonds also due to higher average auction yields.

The auction committee partially awarded the T-bonds raising P20.6 billion and fell short by P9.6 billion out of the P30 billion offering.

The average rates for the government security, with a remaining term of nine years and nine months, settled at 6.439 percent, higher than the 6.227 percent posted in the previous auction for the debt paper with the same tenor on March 12. It is also higher than the comparable PHP BVAL yield at 6.33 percent as of April 5.

The investors’ asking yields ranged from a low of 6.365 percent to a high of 6.480 percent, according to the Treasury.

The Treasury’s auction saw demands for the 10-year T-bonds reach P37.360 billion, 1.2 times oversubscribed than the programmed amount.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort pinned the higher auction yields for both government securities on the 2-month high US dollar/peso exchange rate at P54.40.

Ricafort said this could lead to some pick up in import prices and overall inflation amid the increased tensions between Israel and Iran/proxies that led global crude oil prices to new 5.5-month highs recently.

“Some Fed officials also recently signaled cautiousness before the [(US Federal Reserve] starts cutting rates, especially in ensuring that inflation is well anchored towards the Fed’s target of 2 [percent],” added the RCBC executive.

For April, the national government plans to borrow as much as P195 billion from the combined sale of T-bills and T-bonds. A total of P120 billion will be from the tender of T-bonds while P75 billion will be coming from the sale of T-bills.

Based on state budget documents, the national government aims to borrow, following a 75:25 mix in favor of domestic sources, a total of P1.853 trillion from the domestic market through the sale of T-bills and T-bonds.

Image credits: Tupungato | Dreamstime.com





