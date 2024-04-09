MMDA apprehends Chavit convoy on Edsa Bus Lane

THE Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said that the convoy of former Ilocos Sur Governor Chavit Singson was apprehended by its personnel for violating the Edsa Bus Lane rule.

Singson was inside one of the armored SUVs.

“We are just enforcing kung ano po ‘yung tama [what is right]. As long as you are not authorized to use the bus lane talagang huhulihin po natin ‘yan [we will really arrest you],” MMDA Special Operations Group Strike Force head Gabriel Go said, referring to the apprehension of Singson’s convoy.

“We have to be fair. We have to implement what is right, Go said, adding that Singson was even apologetic. He dis not resist either.

Singson’s driver was issued a traffic violation ticket.

The MMDA reiterated that only authorized vehicles are allowed to utilize the Edsa bus carousel lane.

These include public utility buses, emergency vehicles, and clearly-marked government vehicles responding to emergencies.

Under MMDA Regulation 23-002, unauthorized vehicles that ply the Edsa bus carousel lane will be meted out a P5,000 fine for first offense; the fine is P10,000 for the second offense, plus one month suspension of driver’s license, and will also be required to undergo a road safety seminar; for third offense, a fine of P20, 000, and a one-year suspension of driver’s license will be imposed.

For the fourth offense, the MMDA said a P30,000 fine will be imposed while a recommendation will also be made to the Land Transportation Office to revoke the driver’s license of the erring motorist.