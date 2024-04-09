Meralco: Customers to see lower electricity bill in April

Electricity rates this month will go down by almost P1 per kilowatt hour (kWh) to P10.9518 per kWh from P11.9397 per kWh in March, the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) said Monday.

Meralco said the rate reduction, which is equivalent to a decrease of around P198 in the total electricity bill of residential customers consuming 200 kWh, wiped out rate increases since January, bringing the year-to-date adjustment to a net decrease of P0.3066 per kWh.

This month’s price adjustment was brought about by lower generation and transmission charges.

The generation charge declined by P0.3613 per kWh owing to lower costs from Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and Power Supply Agreements (PSAs) that offset the increase in Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) charges.

Charges from IPPs went down by P1.0701 per kWh due to lower costs from First Gas plants. The reduction was mainly due to the non-use of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by Sta. Rita and San Lorenzo and continued withholding of incremental Malampaya gas costs for First Gas-Sta. Rita under its new Gas Sale and Purchase Agreement (GSPA). Following an order issued by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), the Malampaya pricing under First Gas-Sta. Rita’s old GSPA and only landed costs of LNG should be passed through until the issuance of a separate ERC approval of full costs.

Similarly, charges from PSAs fell by P0.5733 per kWh mainly due to lower fuel costs of South Premier Power Corp. (SPPC) under the emergency PSAs with Meralco, as well as that of San Buenaventura Power Ltd. (SBPL).

Charges from the WESM rose by P1.0114 per kWh due to tighter supply conditions in the Luzon grid. Average demand went up by 618 MW while average capacity on outage also increased by 473 MW. The secondary price cap was applied around 7 percent of the time, indicating periods of sustained high prices in the WESM.

IPPs, PSAs, and WESM accounted for 29 percent, 46 percent and 25 percent, respectively, of Meralco’s total energy requirement for this period.

The transmission charge, meanwhile, went down by P0.4665 per kWh following the ERC’s suspension of settlements in the reserve market that drove the significant increase in ancillary service charges in the March electricity rates.

“The significant reduction in this month’s overall electricity rate more than wiped out the increases in power rates for the first quarter of the year.

Despite the rate reduction, Meralco continues to encourage its customers to continue practicing energy efficiency especially during (the dry season) when consumption historically increases anywhere from 10 percent to 40 percent due to warmer temperatures,” said Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe R. Zaldarriaga.

Taxes and other charges also registered a total decrease of P0.1601 per kWh.

Pass-through charges for generation and transmission are paid by Meralco to the power suppliers and the grid operator, respectively, while taxes, universal charges, and the feed-in tariff allowance are all remitted to the government.

Meralco’s distribution charge, meanwhile, remained unchanged since the P0.0360 per kWh reduction for a typical residential customer beginning August 2022.

With the dry season in full swing, Meralco has renewed calls for participation in the government’s Interruptible Load Program (ILP).

The ILP is an energy demand-side management program through which large-load customers are asked to use their generator sets or shift their operations, instead of drawing power from the grid, to spare households from power interruptions during instances of red alert or when supply is insufficient to meet the demand.

At present, there are over 100 companies with around 530 MW de-loading capacity across the Meralco franchise area that are enrolled in the ILP.