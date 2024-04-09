Marcos vows fair treatment for Quiboloy, ex-Rep.Teves

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said Monday the government will extend “fair treatment and compassion” to Kingdom of Christ leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and former Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr., who are facing criminal charges.

The chief executive made the remark after the two personalities refused to surrender to authorities due to the alleged threats to their lives.

He reiterated that the government will ensure their safety if they decide to surrender.

“To Pastor Quiboloy, we’ve known him for a very long time. What I can promise him is all the proceedings will be fair,” Marcos told reporters in an interview in Negros Occidental last Monday.

He also made the same commitment to Teves.

A Davao Regional Trial Court has issued a warrant of arrest against Quiboloy for violation of Republic Act (RA) 7610 or the Anti-Child Abuse Law

Quiboloy, who remains a fugitive, issued a statement demanding a written guarantee from Manila that it will not allow Washington to interfere in his case.

Marcos thumbed down the demand of Quiboloy, saying he is in no position to set the conditions for his surrender.

“It seems to me a little bit of the tail wagging the dog, his call to set the condition for the government on his case,” Marcos said.

The embattled televangelist is facing the following charges in the United States–sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion; sex trafficking of children; and bulk cash smuggling.

Meanwhile, Teves was arrested in Dili, East Timor in March after he fled the country last year. He was linked to the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and nine others in March 2023 and three others in 2019.