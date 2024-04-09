Marcos says will sign Negros Island Region bill, cites governance issues

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said he will sign the proposed legislation reestablishing the Negros Island Region (NIR).

The chief executive said he supports the bill institutionalizing the NIR to help address the administrative issues in the island.

“It is very hard to bring government services to the people [of Negros]. And, that’s the reason behind the regional push for making it a single region so that it will have its own regional office,” Marcos told reporters in an interview in Bacolod City on Monday.

The proposed NIR law will consolidate Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental and Siquijor into one administrative region.

The bill is part of the 42 priority measures of the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council.

“Yeah, I think I will sign it,” Marcos said.

Despite being located in the same island, Negros Occidental is currently part of Region 6 or Western Visayas, while Negros Oriental is included in Region 7 or Central Visayas.

Siquijor is also among the provinces of Central Visayas.

Residents of Negros Occidental would travel to the Panay Island to visit regional offices, while those from Negros Oriental go to the island of Cebu for the same purpose.

Once passed into law, the NIR Act will establish the regional office of NIR in Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental. This is expected to make it more convenient for residents of both provinces in completing their government transactions.

The NIR was first created in 2015 by former President Benigno S. Aquino III through Executive Order (EO) No. 183.

However, the EO 183 was abolished in 2017 by former President Rodrigo R. Duterte through his EO 38, which reverted Negros Occident and Negros Oriental to their current regions.