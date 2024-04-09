Marcos orders review of separation benefits of soldiers

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Tuesday ordered the review of the separation benefits of soldiers, who incurred permanent disability and the “responsiveness” of the supply and equipment of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

In his speech during the commemoration of the 82nd Anniversary of the Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor) in Bataan, the chief executive said he wants the defense, budget, and finance departments to submit to him the result of their assessment of the current rate of separation benefits.

He said he wants to determine if the said benefits are “commensurate to the sacrifices” of the permanently displaced soldiers.

Likewise, he also tasked the Department of National Defense and AFP to “submit the report on the responsiveness of the current AFP supply and equipment.”

The said measures, he said, aim to provide support to soldiers as the country “faces new and growing challenges,” including the growing aggression of China in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Marcos earlier said the country will not yield to the attempts by the China Coast Guard (CCC) and the Chinese Maritime Militia (CMM) ship to intimidate Philippine vessels operating in the WPS.

“Ours is a complicated world today, but we must not yield. We must not back down from any and all challenges that seek to threaten our peace, our honor, our very existence,” Marcos said.