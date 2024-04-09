LTFRB keeps 45K Metro Manila ceiling for motorcycle taxis

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is no longer adding more vehicles on Metro Manila’s roads, diverting the additional 8,000 slots for motorcycle taxis to other regions while cancelling the 10,000 new slots for four-wheel ride-hailing services.

In a press briefing on Monday, LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III said the four new motorcycle taxi players will have to utilize their slots in areas outside Metro Manila, specifically in Regions III, IV, VII and XII.

This will leave Angkas, JoyRide, and Move It as the only motorcycle taxi players in Metro Manila. They share a pool of 45,000 slots, the approved supply during the previous administration.

“Adding additional players will require slots. We gave them a conservative 2,000 slots each, which is nothing compared to the 45,000 slots before I came in. But since there is a resolution by the Committee on Metro Manila Development as well as pronouncement from [Department of Transportation] Secretary, motorcycle taxi slots will have to be diverted outside of Metro Manila,” Guadiz said.

He explained that Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista has ordered the LTFRB to stop adding more motorcycle taxis in Metro Manila and instead focus on other regions and provinces, including Cebu and Davao.

“Our goal is for this to be conducted here [in Metro Manila] because this is just a pilot study. We would like to see exactly what the saturation point is before you can say that there is an ample supply of motorcycle taxis. But in deference to the House of Representatives Committee on Metro Manila Development and the order of the Secretary, all these 8,000 slots will be made outside of Metro Manila,” GUadiz said.

The four new players that were supposed to compete with the incumbents are: Para Express, Taxi Philippines, GrabBike, and Dingdong.

Motorcycle taxis are allowed to operate in the Philippines under a pilot study, which started in 2019.

It is set to expire on May 31.

“Theoretically, if the study ends, everything will have to be stopped —even the operations of motorcycle taxis will have to stop because they derive their movement from the resolution passed by Congress. However, part of our recommendation, if ever Congress approves it, [is that] even if the pilot study is already terminated, we continue the program until such time that the law is passed that will govern motorcycle taxis,” Guadiz said.

10,000 slots delayed

In a related development, Guadiz said that the regulator has decided not to add more slots—and players—to the ride-hailing industry in Metro Manila.

Last month, the LTFRB announced the opening of 10,000 new slots for transport network vehicle services (TNVS) in Metro Manila, as it felt the “need for more players because there is seemingly a deficiency in public transport.”

These slots were supposed to be given to new players — two of which already announced their intentions to operate TNVS services, Angkas’ Angcars and Russian firm inDrive.

“In deference again to the clamor of the transport sector, we are postponing indefinitely the awarding of the slots to other players until such time we can come up with an ample computation as to how many are really needed for Metro Manila,” Guadiz said.

Before the pandemic, Metro Manila had 65,000 slots for four-wheel TNVS. But due to the global health emergency, it dwindled down to 23,000 as of today.

