Local crypto exchange welcomes regulatory stance

LOCAL cryptocurrency exchange platform Philippine Digital Asset Exchange (PDAX) recently expressed optimism on the government regulatory bodies on their positive stance on cryptocurrency stressing that this level of oversight is crucial for platform integrity and user trust.

“What has happened since the crash of Luna and the bankruptcy of FTX really made regulators aware of the risks of platforms that are unregulated. I cannot overstate the significance of a platform being regulated. Regulated means that the BSP [Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas] visits PDAX and makes sure that we are processing transactions correctly, every quarter we have to report any significant change in our platform, and we’re also bound to conform to the guidelines that they set,” PDAX Inc. CEO Nichel Merlmichael O. Gaba explained in a recent news briefing.

According to Gaba, who founded PDAX in 2018, added that “a lot of what the BSP and the SEC [Securities and Exchange Commission] have been doing in the past year and a half is not just to create new rules that can safeguard the public but to enforce already existing rules.”

“As crypto becomes much more popular moving forward, we can expect the regulators to continue to raise the standards,” he added.

Last month, the SEC said it is moving to ban the cryptocurrency exchange Binance as “the operator of the platform Binance [Holdings Ltd.] is not registered as a corporation in the Philippines and operates without the necessary license and/or authority to sell or offer any form of securities from being traded or made accessible in the country.” (See https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/11/30/sec-moves-to-prevent-access-to-unregistered-binance-cex/ )

Gaba, meanwhile, said the PDAX is fully prepared for the expected fluctuations in the digital currency market in anticipation of the upcoming Bitcoin halving.

He noted that when the price of Bitcoin started going up, customers started coming to the PDAX platform. He recalled the previous halving that happened five years ago tested their platform.

“That’s [halving] bound to happen again. But I guess the difference between that happening four years ago versus today, as far as feedback is concerned, is that our platform is ready,” Gaba said.

The Bitcoin halving occurs roughly every four years wherein the reward for mining new blocks is slashed by half. This reduction slows the introduction of new Bitcoins into circulation, a mechanism that has historically triggered increased market activity and notable price fluctuations.

The anticipation surrounding the halving has intensified following the US SEC’s approval of spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs), making it easier for retail and institutional investors to buy and engage with Bitcoin directly. This development has played a crucial role in propelling Bitcoin’s price to an all-time high of $73,737.94.

“This is the first halving event where there are already institutional participants in the crypto market. Now that institutions are in the crypto space, we can expect whatever excitement propelled retail investors to take Bitcoin to $72,000. You can just imagine how much more that would be when institutions are also in the market. That’s why this upcoming halving is truly important,” he added.

In terms of the platform, PDAX said the bear market in the past few years gave them time to gear up for this year’s market.

“Before the approval of ETFs and the Bitcoin halving, we’ve been preparing our systems for it, making them more stable and secure. We work with various organizations to make the frameworks up to stuff. The idea is that if a user wants to get in on the action, there’s an easy way to do it, and there’s a secure way to do it. We are not stopping, and we’re continuing to improve our platform,” PDAX Platform Solutions Head Vincent James Tio said.

