La Salle eliminates UE in men’s volleyball 

DE La Salle University strengthened its Final Four bid after eliminating University of the East, 25-17, 25-11, 25-21, in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 Men’s Volleyball Tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Tuesday.

The Green Spikers hardly broke a sweat in the first two sets before fending off a late attempt by the Red Warriors in the third to clinch their second consecutive win, which kept them in the third spot with a 7-3 record.

“I told the team that we really need to focus after our game with FEU in succeeding games whoever our opponent is. We have to be prepared and that’s the mindset to reach Final Four,” La Salle head coach Jose Roque said.

Noel Kampton stepped up in the third set and hammered down two points in a key 4-1 run that turned a 19-all deadlock into a 23-20 advantage for the Green Spikers.

Joshua Pozas stopped the bleeding with an off-speed hit before Eugene Gloria answered with an attack via a combination play that put La Salle at match point. Isaiah Roca’s attack sailed out in the following play, sealing the win for the Green Spikers.

Kampton’s efficiency was on full display against UE, tallying 17 points on a 76-percent attack rate to go along with nine excellent receptions to lead La Salle, who played without team captain JM Ronquillo, who has yet to recover from sickness.

Nathaniel Del Pilar and Vince Maglinao chipped in eight points each while Glen Ventura and Billie Amina had six markers apiece in the victory.

The Green Spikers hope to solidify its Final Four bid further when they take on defending champion National University on Sunday, 12:00 p.m. at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

the Red Warriors suffered their third straight loss, dropping to 1-9 to bow out of Final Four contention.

Angelo Reyes led the way for UE with 11 points, all on attacks, while Pozas added 10 points in the loss.

The Red Warriors will look to snap its skid against Ateneo also on Sunday at 10:00 a.m.

Meanwhile, Far Eastern University closed in on a Final Four berth after securing its fifth consecutive win at the expense of Adamson University, 25-17, 25-17, 25-22.The league-leading Tamaraws, who are already assured of at least a playoff for a Final Four slot, dominated the first two sets before escaping the Soaring Falcons in the third to improve their record to 9-1.

An Ateneo loss tomorrow or another victory on Saturday against University of Sto. Tomas will book FEU’s return trip to the postseason.

Adamson threatened to send the game to a fourth set after a successful block touch challenge brought them to within just one, 22-23, late in the third, but FEU countered with a challenge of their own, calling a centerline fault on Joel Menor’s attack in the following play which pushed them at match point.

Vincent Nadera then came up big for the Tamaraws, scoring off a combination play to seal the deal after 75 minutes of action.

Ariel Cacao led FEU’s balanced offensive attack with 17 excellent sets.

Martin Bugaoan top-scored for the Tamaraws with 11 points on nine attacks and two kill blocks while Jayjay Javelona and Andrei Delicana added nine markers apiece. Zhyrdryx Saavedra had eight points.

FEU will face off against University of Sto. Tomas on Saturday, 12:00 p.m. at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The Soaring Falcons remained in the sixth spot with a 4-6 record.