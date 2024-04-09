Inflation may prompt rate cuts delay to 2025

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) could delay any rate cuts to the first quarter of 2025, pending improvements in the country’s economic performance, including cooler inflation.

On Monday, the Monetary Board decided to retain the BSP’s Target Reverse Repurchase (RRP) Rate at 6.5 percent. With this, interest rates on the overnight deposit and lending facilities also remain at 6 percent and 7 percent, respectively.

BSP Governor and Monetary Board Chairman Eli M. Remolona Jr. said they are more hawkish than before given the 3.7 percent inflation print in March 2024. This prompted the MB to raise its risk-adjusted inflation forecast to 4 percent this year from the initial 3.9 percent in January 2024.

“Yung headline, that’s slightly better than expected. But then we faced the usual supply-side shocks that formed the upside risks that we worry about. And those are very significant,” Remolona said in a briefing on Monday.

“What has to happen is several data points have to converge to tell a story that says inflation is really coming down and growth is not too strong. That would be a good case for easing,” he added.

Remolona said if the data improves, the Monetary Board could start cutting rates as early as the third quarter. Initially, analysts expected the BSP to start cutting rates in the second quarter of the year.

“If we see some good news, [within target] inflation and somewhat weak growth, we could ease by the third quarter. And then [if] it’s the opposite, we would ease by the first quarter of 2025,” the BSP Governor said.

The imminent risks to inflation are food and transport prices. For food, the single commodity that could turn the tide for inflation is rice, the country’s staple.

In March 2024, rice inflation accelerated to 24.4 percent, the highest since the 24.6 percent posted in February 2009. The highest recorded increase in rice prices was 36.4 percent in July 2008.

Data showed rice prices have been increasing in the double digits since September 2023, when rice prices increased 17.9 percent, and started the year with a rice inflation of 22.6 percent.

Rice prices have been rising since January 2022 at 1 percent from the 0.1 deflation in December 2021 and 0.3 percent increase in January 2021.

“Food prices are medium probability and medium impact, so roughly contributing 0.07 percent each, roughly the same. If I were to name one single commodity, it would be rice and rice prices, they’re not only very significant at this time. They also are what we call salient prices. They get noticed, and they tend to affect expectations more,” Remolona said.

The latest inflation path has shifted slightly higher but remains within target. However, for 2025, BSP’s risk-adjusted inflation forecast is unchanged at 3.5 percent.

BSP said the latest demand indicators suggest that domestic growth prospects remain largely intact over the medium term, even as overall activity continues to gradually respond to tighter financial conditions.

Given these considerations, the Monetary Board deems it appropriate to maintain the BSP’s tight monetary policy settings. The BSP also continues to support the National Government’s policies and programs to address supply-side pressures on the prices of key food commodities.

Image credits: Mdvedwards | Dreamstime.com





