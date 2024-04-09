`

Today’s front page, Tuesday, April 9, 2024

GFII arm’s released loans hit ₱118 billion

FUSE Lending Inc., the credit arm of GCash-platform owner Globe Fintech Innovations Inc. (GFII), has disbursed over P118 billion in loans by the end of 2023.

The life-to-date figure, according to Fuse President Tony Isidro, is fueled by non-collateralized loan products. According to Isidro, the loans were incurred by nearly four million borrowers.

A recent study by GFII showed that nine out of 10 Filipinos need financial assistance but lack access to formal lending institutions.

Isidro said Fuse recognized this gap and has since provided “fair lending” opportunities to various segments, including farmers, sari-sari store owners and micro-scale enterprises.

To further address diverse financial needs, Fuse introduced a nano-loan product wherein one can borrow as low as P100 sans extensive documentation.

Fuse’s loan products are available in the digital electronic wallet GCash app. The firm is one of more than 3,000 lending companies that were issued a Certificate of Authority by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2022.

