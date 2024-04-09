Exec: Cloud initiative to prepare workforce of PLDT for the future

The PLDT Group has established the Cloud Center of Excellence (CCOE), an initiative that aims to catalyze a stronger, more customer-centric, and future-proof workforce.

Robin R. Ramos, First Vice President and Information Technology Officer-in-Charge at PLDT and Smart, said this is part of the group’s “multiyear cloud journey” and the CCOE will help “prepare the company and the workforce for future growth.”

“Establishing the CCOE is a vital element in this broad roadmap. PLDT and Smart’s cloud initiatives go beyond the enterprise infrastructure perspective, as they also involve utilizing cloud as a platform by maximizing the advanced features that are available in the cloud – boosting workforce agility, raising operational excellence, and enabling the organization to roll out innovative products and services faster and more efficiently.”

ePLDT Inc., a provider of multi-cloud solutions in the Philippines, will provide the necessary cloud infrastructure and capabilities to expedite outcomes and achieve organizational objectives.

The CCOE sets the stage for heightened cloud expertise and a stronger focus on customer needs within the PLDT and Smart workforce, according to PLDT FVP and Transformation Office OIC Gilbert O. Gaw. “This new journey also means solidifying our commitment to elevate customer experience, as the cloud can further strengthen our stability and efficiency with less disruption to our services. Strategically investing in cloud also allows us to become more responsive to market forces and enhances our competitiveness.”