DoubleDragon to merge Hotel101 units

DoubleDragon Corp. on Monday said it is combining its Singapore-headquartered unit Hotel101 Global Pte. Ltd. and JVSPAC Acquisition Corp., with Hotel 101 as the surviving entity.

Hotel101 will have an equity value of $2.3 billion (or about P130 billion) following the completion of the merger transaction, which is expected to close during the second half of the year, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals and other customary closing conditions.

The said merger was meant to “to increase its capital base and to further strengthen the balance sheet of DoubleDragon,” the company said.

Upon completion of the business combination transaction, the combined entity is expected to be publicly listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “HBNB.”

DoubleDragon positions Hotel101 Global to soon become the first Filipino company whose majority-owned subsidiary will list via SPAC, or special purpose acquisition company, in the US Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

It is seen to become a major brand, concept and business model export of the Philippines, given its asset-light business model, and could become one of the major source of dollar inflow to the Philippines.

Hotel101 is a hotel prop-tech operator pioneering a globally standardized, asset-light condotel business model.

Outside of the Philippines, Hotel101 has broken ground in Madrid, Spain to construct a 680-room property located in the Valdebebas area beside IFEMA Convention Complex, the Real Madrid Complex and the upcoming new F1 Grand Prix Track. Another 482-room property, Hotel101-Niseko, is under construction in Hokkaido, Japan; and a site has been secured in Los Angeles, California to build the first Hotel101 in the United States.

Hotel101’s long-term vision is to have one million rooms, operating in over 100 countries worldwide.

It has identified the first 25 priority countries for expansion, which include Japan, Spain, the US, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, India, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Singapore.