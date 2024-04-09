Do you want to be a high performer? Ten questions you have to ask yourself every week!

ARE you aware that asking the right questions can define your week? I am doing that on Mondays. But you can also do it today, a Tuesday.

For high performers, Mondays (or Tuesdays) are not just the start of the workweek; they’re an opportunity for reflection, goal setting, and strategic planning.

The difference between average and high performance often lies in the quality of questions we ask ourselves. This type of internal mastery is critical for how we communicate with ourselves. They are the things we picture, say, and feel within as opposed to the external body language, postures, and physical actions. Deliberately merging the two is what yields confidence, transforming Mondays (or Tuesdays) from a day of dread into a powerful launchpad for success.

Here are the critical questions high performers ask themselves every week, designed to provoke thought, inspire action, and ensure continuous growth and productivity:

1 What are my top priorities this week?

Identifying top priorities helps high performers focus their energy on tasks that align with their long-term goals. It ensures that our actions are purposeful and directed towards meaningful outcomes.

2 What lessons did you learn last week?

Reflection is a key component of growth. By asking this question, high performers analyze their successes and failures, gaining insights that can be applied to improve future performance.

3 How can I step out of my comfort zone this week?

Growth occurs at the edge of comfort. High performers understand this and seek opportunities to challenge themselves, whether through new projects, learning new skills, or tackling complex problems. In other words, we have to step out of our comfort zones every week!

4 Who can I seek out for feedback or mentorship this week?

Feedback is invaluable for improvement. High performers actively seek advice and constructive criticism from mentors, peers, and even juniors, to gain diverse perspectives and enhance their work. Believe me, feedback is so important! Good luck in finding the right person: ideally, he or she is my feedback, and I am hers or his feedback. We both learn every week!

5 What are my learning goals for this week?

Continuous learning is a hallmark of high performance. Setting specific learning goals ensures that high performers are constantly evolving and staying ahead in their fields. Continuous learning is a must!

6 How can I support my team more effectively?

High performance is not just about individual achievements but also about uplifting those around you. This question focuses on collaboration, leadership, and fostering a positive team environment. It is exciting to be part of a of a positive team.

7 What are the potential obstacles, and how can I mitigate them?

Anticipating challenges allows for proactive problem-solving. High performers strategize in advance to navigate or mitigate potential obstacles, ensuring smoother progress throughout the week.

8 How can I recover more effectively this week?

Sustainability is key to long-term success. High performers recognize the importance of balancing professional demands with personal well-being and seek ways to maintain this balance.

9 What can I do to make a positive impact?

Beyond personal and professional goals, high performers often consider their broader impact on their community, industry, or the world, aiming to contribute positively and meaningfully.

10 How will I define success this week?

Success can take many forms. By defining what success looks like for the week, high performers set clear, achievable targets, providing a sense of direction and purpose. Remember, this process starts on Mondays (or Tuesdays, if the second day in the week is easier to handle.)

In conclusion: These questions encourage a mindset of growth, resilience, and continuous improvement, ensuring that every Monday (or..) is an opportunity for advancement and success.

Let me tell you that Monday has become an important day to drive me into the above mindset. I want to be a high performer, not only for me but also for the people I work with. I am excited about your responses; email me at hjschumacher59@gmail.com.