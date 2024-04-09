DMW: Number of injured OFWs in Taiwan earthquake rises to 9

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said the number of injured overseas Filipino workers (OFW) from the magnitude-7.2 quake in Taiwan has now risen to 9.

DMW reported five additional injured OFWs in Taiwan on top of the four casualties it reported last Friday

“All the OFWs have received medical attention for their injuries and are recovering in their respective company dormitories and accommodations. Their health and condition are being monitored closely by the DMW’s Migrant Workers Office in Taipei (MWO-Taipei),” DMW said in a statement on Monday.

It is now coordinating with the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (Meco) to provide aid to the 159,000 Filipinos in Taiwan.

“We continue to monitor developments in support of our OFWs; DMW is extremely grateful to Meco Chair Silvestre H. Bello III for coordinated responses,” DMW spokesperson Toby Nebrida said.

DMW also reported it deployed a six-member augmentation team to address the needs of the approximately 5,000 OFWs in Hualien County and surrounding counties.

Among the aid to be provided by the team is psychosocial and mental wellness.

Hualien County, in central-eastern Taiwan, is the nearest county to the epicenter of the 7.2 magnitude quake on April 3.

The death toll from the incident has reached 13 as of last Saturday.