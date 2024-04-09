`

Today’s front page, Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Djokovic eclipses Federer’s record for oldest man ranked No. 1 in tennis

Novak Djokovic turns 37 next month.
LONDON — Novak Djokovic has surpassed another tennis record once held by Roger Federer, becoming the oldest man to be ranked No. 1 in the ATP Tour’s computerized rankings.

Djokovic is 36 — he turns 37 next month — and is now older than Federer was on his last day atop the rankings in June 2018. Monday gives Djokovic 420 total weeks at that spot, extending another mark Federer (who was there for 310 weeks) had at one time before Djokovic broke it.

Djokovic’s 24 Grand Slam singles titles also are the most by a man in tennis history and the most by anyone in the Open era, which began in 1968. Federer broke Pete Sampras’ men’s record of 14 major championships and retired with 20, before Rafael Nadal (now with 22) and Djokovic overtook him.

Djokovic is entered this week in the Monte Carlo Masters clay-court tournament as he prepares to defend his title at the French Open, where play begins on May 26. It will be Djokovic’s first competitive action since he split from coach Goran Ivanisevic.

He has held onto No. 1 since returning there most recently last September after winning the U.S. Open.

Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner remained at No. 2 in Monday’s rankings, followed by Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev, all in the same places as a week ago.

There was no movement in the WTA women’s top five, either, with Iga Swiatek at No. 1, Aryna Sabalenka at No. 2 and Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina and Jessica Pegula next.

Image credits: AP



