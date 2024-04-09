Carriers at Naia warn vs. bomb jokes, smoking, vaping

LOCAL air carriers—Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific Air and AirAsia Philippines—operating at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) Terminals are reminding their passengers that the airlines will strictly enforce the prohibition on bomb jokes, smoking/vaping in all international or domestic flights.

The safety and convenience of their passengers will always be the top priority and passengers who fail to observe these rules will be subjected to appropriate legal remedies.

The local carriers reminded passengers of the following strict prohibitions:

■ Bomb jokes are banned under Presidential Decree No. 1727 (Bomb Joke/Threat Law) and will be taken seriously by security and law enforcement authorities. Passengers are urged to refrain from making any jokes or comments that refer to bombs, explosives, or any instruments of violence while at the airport or on board any flight.

■ Republic Act No. 9497 (CAAP Law) and 8749 (Clean Air Act) penalize smoking, which includes vaping or the use of electronic cigarettes, on board all flights and at the airport, except in airport areas that are specifically designated for smoking.

Compliance and cooperation will help airlines avoid any security or law enforcement actions that may delay flights and cause unnecessary inconvenience to all travelers, the carries said.

Cebu Pacific Air (CEB) Corporate Communication, in their advisory on Monday, said that the safety and convenience of their passengers will always be their top priority. “We ask for everyone’s cooperation in maintaining a smooth and secure passenger experience at the airport. This will likewise help avoid additional safety and security checks that may cause flight delays,” it said.

The local carriers and the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) also reminded travelers not to bring banned items in their hand-carry bags for faster processing and to prevent long lines at the final security checkpoint.

The MIAA and the local airlines urged passengers to personally pack their bags and ensure that they do not contain any prohibited items like guns, bullets, and other prohibited items to avoid unnecessary delays at the screening checkpoint in every terminal.

Sharp objects and other items such as baseball bats, baton sticks, tennis and badminton rackets, or billiard sticks are also prohibited from being carried in carry-on bags, and can only be placed in checked baggage.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes






