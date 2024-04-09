AMRO still sees 2024, 2025 PHL growth topping 6%

DESPITE the recent increase in inflation and the lowering of the government’s economic growth targets, the Asean+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) still expects the Philippine economy’s growth to exceed six percent this year and next year.

In its Asean+3 Regional Economic Outlook (AREO) 2024, AMRO said the Philippine economy is still expected to post a 6.3 percent growth this year, the same projection it made in January 2024.

But AMRO said this growth is expected to continue in 2025 as indicators point toward an economic growth of 6.5 percent. AMRO Chief Economist Hoe Ee Khor said growth will be driven by external demand and tourism recovery.

“I think our forecast is 6.3 percent for this year and lower than the official target, but to us I think 6.3 percent is a very strong growth, among the highest in the region. The Philippines will also benefit from the upswing in terms of the external demand and we mentioned earlier that the manufacturing sector will benefit from that and also the recovery in tourism,” Khor said.

Khor noted that higher demand for Philippine products will boost manufacturing growth while recent reports stated that foreign tourism in the Philippines is now contributing more to tourism compared to domestic tourism.

Despite higher prices being a threat to growth, AMRO expects inflation to remain within the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) inflation target of 2 to 4 percent this year and next year.

Based on the AREO, inflation in the country is expected to average 3.6 percent this year and even lower at 2.9 percent next year.

“A sudden spike in global commodity prices, weaker-than-expected growth in China, or escalating geopolitical tensions could turn the tide for the region,” Khor said.

“Now that the current outlook is quite positive, given robust growth and gradual disinflation, Asean+3 economies need to rebuild policy space as much as they can,” he added.

AMRO staff now forecast the Asean+3 economies to grow at 4.5 percent this year from 4.3 percent in 2023. AMRO also released today its 2025 growth forecast, with the region projected to expand by 4.2 percent.

The Asean region is expected to benefit from a combination of these favorable factors, with growth in 2024 and 2025 forecast at 4.8 and 4.9 percent, respectively, while growth in the Plus-3 region is expected to remain robust at 4.3 and 4.1 percent, respectively.

“The stronger growth for Asean+3 this year will be mainly driven by robust domestic demand, underpinned by increasing household incomes and recovering investment activity,” AMRO said in a statement.

“The anticipated turnaround in exports, in part due to the global chips upcycle, and the continued recovery of tourism will provide additional tailwinds,” it added.

With global commodity prices continuing to stabilize, inflation in Asean+3—excluding Lao PDR and Myanmar—is expected to moderate from 2.8 percent last year to 2.5 percent in 2024, before easing further to 2.3 percent in 2025.

Nearly a year since the World Health Organization declared an end to Covid-19, AMRO said the Asean+3 region continues to grapple with pandemic scars.

The pandemic had taken a toll not only on economic activity but also on the labor force and capital formation, especially infrastructure.

Trend growth for most economies has remained lower than pre- pandemic, and recovery in capital formation has been particularly weak.

“Revitalizing growth requires boosting investment and embracing technology to raise productivity and resilience, especially of smaller firms,” said Khor. “Stepping up regional collaboration can be instrumental in achieving this goal.”

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





