Adamson starts quest for 11th straight UAAP softball crown

ADAMSON University begins its quest for an 11th consecutive University Athletic Association of the Philippines softball title as it faces host University of the Philippines in Game 1 of the best-of-three Finals series on Wednesday at the UP Baseball Field.

The Lady Falcons completed an elimination-round sweep, extending their winning streak to 15 games, and aim to assert their dominance against the Fighting Maroons.

“We don’t choose our opponent. Both UP and University of Santo Tomas deserved to be in the Finals. We will give our best and we’ll prepare for the final,” seasoned AdU mentor Ana Santiago said.

The defending champions will benefit from having both rising pitcher April Minanga and reigning Finals MVP Glory Alonzo on the mound, with sluggers Angelu Gabriel and Khrisha Cantor providing firepower on offense.

On the other hand, Season 85 runner-up UP aims to maintain the momentum gained from three consecutive do-or-die games against Ateneo de Manila University and two against UST.

Following a thrilling 3-2 win in the playoff against UST, the home side, who will play as visitors in Game 1, will rely on reigning MVP Nickole Dela Cruz and former national team upstart Danica Aquino to breach Adamson’s defense.

“This is the break we have been waiting for. This is what we have worked for the whole year; this is the fruit of our hard labor. We’ll get ready and let’s see sa Finals,” Ron Pagkaliwagan said, who is in his third year of handling UP and who will once again lean on ace pitcher KC Valino.