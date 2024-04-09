Aboitiz beefing up clean energy portfolio

Aboitiz Power Corp. is adding more renewable energy (RE) capacity to its portfolio, as 176 megawatts (MW) of renewables are targeted to come on line within the first half of the year.

Aboitiz Renewables Inc. President Jimmy Villaroman said the power firm has over a thousand megawatts of new RE capacity in various stages of development.

“Our initial expansion phase focuses on developing mostly solar and wind plants with up to 1,200 MW capacity. Currently, we are on track for 176 MW of RE projects to come online by the first half of 2024, with construction ongoing for an additional 218 MW,” Villaroman said during the Philippine Electric Power Industry Forum 2024 last week.

These are the 159-MWpeak (MWp) Laoag Solar project in Aguilar, Pangasinan, 17-MW Tiwi binary power plant, 44 MWp Solar Plant in Armenia, Tarlac, and 173 MWp Solar Plant in Calatrava, Negros Occidental.

“The second phase of AboitizPower’s expansion will see an additional capacity of around 1,700 MW of solar and wind power.”

AboitizPower is the holding company for the Aboitiz Group’s investments in power generation, distribution, and retail electricity services.

Aligned with the Philippine government’s target of a 35-percent RE share in the nation’s energy mix by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040, the company had indicated its goal to build 3,700 MW of new RE capacity en route to 4,600 MW by 2030. This includes projects in solar, wind, geothermal, hydro, and battery energy storage systems.

Peak electricity demand is projected to increase by 6.6 percent annually until 2040. Expanding a stable supply of power will support existing and future investments, powering the realization of economic growth targets ranging from 6-7 percent for 2024, 6.5-7.5 percent for 2025, and 6.5-8 percent for 2026 to 2028.

“Unlike some developed nations, our transition in the Philippines, as in the rest of Asia and the Pacific, must be gradual and intelligent. It has to be well-planned; uniquely suited to each country. The solutions we devise must be tailor-fit to address our problems and opportunities. It cannot happen overnight and might take years, if not decades, to realize. But we believe it is possible,” Villaroman said.

“We advocate a balanced approach, growing renewable energy and investing in traditional sources that make the most sense while complementing it with energy storage for stability. While the Philippines strives toward a sustainable future powered by more RE sources, its near-to mid-term energy security calls for leveraging existing, conventional baseload plants.”

Recently, AboitizPower, through its subsidiary, Therma NatGas Power, entered into an investment agreement with Meralco PowerGen Corp. to acquire a 40-percent stake in Chromite Gas Holdings, marking its entry into the liquefied natural gas (LNG) space.

Chromite Gas plans to acquire an interest in two gas-fired power plants and an LNG import and regasification terminal.

Under the Clean Energy Scenario of the Philippine Energy Plan, it was projected that 26 percent of gross generation will be from LNG by 2040, serving as a natural complement to variable RE due to its ability to cycle more quickly when solar or wind power is unavailable.