‘24 Oras’ anchor Mel Tiangco renews ties with GMA Integrated News

Award-winning news icon and 24 Oras anchor Mel Tiangco remains committed to “mas malaking misyon, mas malawak na paglilingkod sa bayan” as she renewed her contract with GMA Integrated News on April 2.

Present during the contract signing were GMA Network chairman Atty. Felipe L. Gozon; president and CEO Gilberto R. Duavit Jr.; executive vice president and chief financial officer Felipe S. Yalong; and senior vice president and head of GMA Integrated News, Regional TV and Synergy Oliver Victor B. Amoroso.

A proud GMA talent since 1996, Tiangco has been at the forefront of delivering news and public service for more than three decades. She has anchored the newscasts Saksi and Frontpage: Ulat Ni Mel Tiangco, and is one of the pioneer anchors of the leading news program 24 Oras. Her contract renewal is made more special as the GMA’s flagship newscast marks its 20th year on air this 2024. She has also been an integral part of GMA Integrated News’ special reports and coverage on various national and global concerns.

Gozon underscored Tiangco’s undeniable contribution to Philippine media.

“Si Mel Tiangco ay accomplished at popular na bago siya lumipat sa Channel 7 noong 1996 or 28 years ago. Pero noong nakalipat na siya, lalo siyang gumaling at lalong naging popular sa kanyang pagiging news anchor ng mga evening news program ng GMA, lalo na ng ating top-rating program na 24 Oras. At ngayon, si Mel or Tita Mel as she is fondly called, ay hindi lamang icon kundi isang institution na,” says Gozon.

Duavit, likewise, praised Tiangco’s credibility and commitment to delivering top-notch news and unwavering public service.

“I have known Mel for many years, and after listening to the messages from her colleagues, naaalala ko na napaka-bukod tangi niya. She is so gifted, so kind, so sharing, so good at what she does. She is an inspiration not only to her colleagues. To me, she serves as a great inspiration. Para matawag kang benchmark at superhero ng iyong mga kasamahan, isa lang ang nakikilala kong talagang nararapat na ituring na ganoon. Sa milyon-milyon na natutulungan mo, sa iyong sipag, sa kabuuan ng iyong pagnanais na makatulong sa kapwa, makapagbigay ng tapat at totoong balita, sa lahat ng natutulungan mo sa aming lahat, maraming salamat for being who you are and for what you become. We continue to be inspired by you and motivated in knowing that we have the Mel Tiangco as a Kapuso,” says Duavit.

Tiangco’s heart is full of gratitude as she remains a loyal GMA anchor.

“Mula sa kaibuturan ng puso ko, maraming-maraming salamat po sa patuloy na pagtangkilik ninyo sa 24 Oras. Ang appreciation ko po d’yan ay hindi mabibilang sa pasasalamat at ito ay naging No. 1 Filipino TV program noong 2023. Ibig sabihin po niyan, mas pinanood siya kesa sa iba pang mga programa sa buong Pilipinas. Can you just imagine ang loyalty nila sa 24 Oras? Maraming-maraming salamat at patuloy po naming gagampanan ang aming tungkulin para sa inyong lahat saan mang lugar kayo sa buong mundo. Kayo’y makakaasa na inyong mapagkakatiwalaan talaga ang 24 Oras,” she said.

Present to celebrate Tiangco’s contract renewal were GMA Integrated News consultant Grace Dela Peña-Reyes; vice president and deputy head for news programs and specials Michelle Seva; AVP for news cluster 1 Tonio Magsumbol; AVP and deputy head for news operations Reina Dimapawi; AVP for integrated news, regional TV and synergy administration Maria Teresa Bernabe; AVP and deputy head for integrated news social media team Aileen Perez; and 24 Oras program manager Marielle Ventura. Also in attendance was corporate affairs and communications vice president Angel Javier Cruz.

With a career spanning over 40 years, Tiangco has been regarded as one of the country’s highly esteemed news figures.

On top of her 24 Oras duties, Tiangco continues to bring heartwarming and inspiring stories through the award-winning drama anthology Magpakailanman and help others via the network’s socio-civic arm Kapuso Foundation where she currently serves as its ambassador and special adviser.