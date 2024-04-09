Part two

HOW do you raise the start-up capital for your business?

The previous article ( https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/04/02/10-ways-to-raise-capital-for-your-business/ ) lists the first five ways that can help you raise the capital you need to become an entrepreneur. Let’s look at the remaining five strategies for raising capital for your business this week:

6. Use credit cards. Credit cards can easily be used to gain some business capital. Avail a cash advance or make the necessary purchases for your startup venture. If you always pay your credit card bills in full every month, in a couple of years, your credit limit could go as high as P250,000, which is usually high enough to leverage on and start a business with.

A few reminders if you plan to do this method. First is to remember your cut-off date and do your purchases right after so you’ll have more time to save up. Second is to remember your due date. When you become so busy and engaged with your business, you might forget to pay your bills.

And since you’ll be paying around 3.- percent interest per month on your credit balance, it’s essential that your business generates enough income to cover for the payments and these charges.

7. Check rediscounting. Lenders that offer check rediscounting are not difficult to find. This method requires you to issue post-dated checks in exchange for its amount in cash less the interest. For example, at 5 percent interest, you’ll receive P19,000 if you issue a check worth P20,000. Rates and length of payment dates vary for different lenders.

Although less advantageous than using credit cards, it is still a good option for short-term business cashflow needs and small business capital requirements.

8. Borrow money from family and friends. Another good option to raise capital for your business is to borrow money from family and friends. One great advantage of doing this is that most of them are usually willing to lend you money without or very little interest. You can also enjoy more flexibility on your payment terms.

Remember though that if you go for this method, you are putting your reputation on the line. So do your best to pay on time and if your business earned more income than expected, give back a little extra as gratitude for their trust.

Lastly, be clear that you’re merely borrowing money from them and they will not legally own part of the business. Some people might think that just because they lent you money for the startup, they instantly become investors and can actively participate in the business.

9. Form a joint venture. Instead of borrowing money from family and friends, you can also consider making them a real part of the business. It’s very common nowadays for friends to pool their money and resources to put up a business. There are actually ventures that succeed faster through partnerships. Make a team whose strengths and expertise complement each other. For example, one partner can have good accounting skills, while another is proficient in sales and marketing, and one is a legal expert.

10. Seek a venture capitalist. Venture capitalists are also called angel investors. These are people or companies who are willing to pay for your startup in exchange for part ownership or royalty fees from your business.

One major advantage of doing this is that you could further tap the VC’s extensive network of partners to help enhance your business. However, do remember that most likely, you’ll lose free rein over running your business because certain decisions will need to be consulted to the VC before they can be implemented.

Looking for a venture capitalist can be quite difficult in the Philippines but they do exist. Always have an elevator pitch ready just in case you bump into one. You can also seek them out in online forums and websites.

That’s it! I hope I was able to help and give you an idea on how you can raise capital for your business.

Lastly, remember that whichever way you choose among these ten, having a good business plan is always an essential tool. It will help you ensure that your business will be able to pay your creditors on time and more importantly, convince investors to join your venture.

Fitz Villafuerte is registered financial planner of RFP Philippines. His views in this column do not necessarily reflect those of the BusinessMirror’s. To learn more about personal-financial planning, attend the 107th RFP program this May 2024. To inquire, e-mail info@rfp.ph or text at 0917-9689774.