UST still unbeaten in PNVF under-18 volleyball tourney

UNDEFEATED University of Santo Tomas (UST) remained unblemished in four outings by rallying past Gracel Christian College, 19-25, 25-17, 25-13, Sunday in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Under-18 Championships at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The junior Tigresses of coach Emilio Reyes overcame a lethargic start to keep their hold of the top spot in girls’ Pool A with 4-0 win-loss record.

Unlike in their previous three assignments against Montessori School (25-16, 25-23), Limitless Sports Center (25-8, 25-9) and La Salle-Zobel (25-16, 25-20), UST dropped a set but was able to get the job done in 69 minutes.

De La Salle-Zobel finally snapped back-to-back losses with a 25-22, 25-15 win over Limitless Sports Center for its first win after three matches also in women’s Pool A of the tournament organized by the PNVF headed by Ramon “Tats” Suzara.

Limitless Sports Center was already eliminated for a playoff spot going being winless in four matches.

In women’s Pool B, Colegio de Los Baños snapped a two-game losing skid after dealing Parañaque to 19-25, 25-13, 25-12 to improve its win-loss record to 1-2. Parañaque’s losing curse stayed and fell to 0-3.

In boys’ Pool A on Saturday, De La Salle Lipa maintained its unbeaten streak by crushing Batangas Christian School, 25-22, 25-17, to improve its win-loss record to 3-0. Batangas Christian School dropped to 0-3 and also considered eliminated for playoff spot.

Angatleta Sports from Orion Bataan bested Golden Whiskers Club, 25-16 25-19, on Saturday for back-to-back victories in 45 minutes to stay unbeaten in Pool A of the boys’ competition. Golden Whiskers Club slid to 0-2.

Undefeated Umingan-NHS bested VNS Volleyball Club, 25-20, 24-26, 25-19, to secure its third consecutive victory in boys’ pool B. VNS Volleyball Club dropped to 1-2.

Angatleta Bataan and Canossa Academy were battling on Sunday, Umingan-NHS from Pangasinan was also competing with Taytay Rizal, and Colegio de Los Baños and Hermosa Bataan was also playing as of press time.

Image credits: Roy Domingo/BusinessMirror





