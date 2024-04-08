Stefanie & Jana show in Nuvali beach volley

SANTA ROSA City—Australia put on a dazzling display of finesse and power in front of an adoring crowd with the performance culminating with the coronation of Stefanie Fejes and Jana Milutinovic as queens of the Smart Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Beach Tour Nuvali Open on Sunday.

Fejes and Milutinovic held off Jasmine Fleming and Georgia Johnson, 21-19, 25-23, in an all-Australian showdown for the title to the delight of the big Sunday crowd at the world-class Nuvali Sand Courts by Ayala Land.

With the teams very familiar with each other’s every move, the match that started in searing heat ended in fading daylight—and under the floodlights—and the Fejes-Milutinovic duo secured the gold medal after a 52-minute tug-of-war with their compatriots.

“We knew them very well so we knew it was going to be a good matchup, we fought till the end and we played our game,” said the left-handed Fejes.

Huge boost for Olympic bid

THE research and analytics paid off for the Iranian squad preparing for the final phase of the Asian qualification for the Paris Olympics.

Iran’s Abbas Pourasgari and Alireza Aghajanighasab overcame Thailand’s Tipjan Pithak and Taovato Poravid, 21-17-21-15, in the men’s gold medal match of the tournament backed by Foton, Akari, Mikasa, Senoh, Seda, Asics, Cignal, One Sports, One Sports+ and Pilipinas Live.

Back-to-back aces from Pourasgari put Iran at match point, 21-13 and Pithak and Poravid held on for the next two plays before the Iranians sealed the win in 39 minutes.

Aghajanighasab is very pleased they continue to do well in international competitions, noting that they have an excellent support team for the AVC tournament and the quest for an Olympic berth.

“I’m very happy, this is a big win,” Aghajanighasab said. “I dream of going to the Olympics, we’re training very hard and we play well in tournaments. I want to go to Paris 2024.”

A treat for beach volley fans

THE matches for the bronze medals were also intense, providing a treat for the huge Sunday crowd that arrived early and braved the searing heat to witness the medal matches.

Suzuka Hashimoto and Reika Murakami held off Asami Shiba and Saki Maruyama, 21-17, 16-21, 15-12, in an all-Japan showdown for the final place in the women’s podium in the tournament organized by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation led by Tats Suzara.

Australia’s D’Artagnan Potts and Ben Hood salvaged the men’s bronze medal with a 21-15, 21-14 victory over Surin Jongklang and Dunwinit Kaewsai of Thailand.

Fejes and Milutinovic defeated Hashimoto and Murakami, 21-12, 21-18, in the semis on Sunday morning while Fleming and Johnson held off Shiba and Maruyama, 21-17, 21-17.

Pithak and Poravid edged Potts and Hood, 21-15, 18-21, 15-11, while Pourasgari and Aghajanighasab defeated Surin and Dunwinit, 21-13, 21-17.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes/BusinessMirror





