Six finishers of the Veterans Bank Freedom March recognized in Bataan

In time for Philippine Veterans Week, six finishers who completed the entire 160 kilometers of the Veterans Bank Freedom March were recognized in a simple ceremony at the Bunker, Balanga City, Bataan on April 8, 2024.

The six finishers are: Second Lieutenant Ramon Quinto (Ret.Marine) of Olongapo City, Ma. Virigina Isip Dizon – an employee of the Provincial Government of Bataan, Charles Khalid S. Rico of Quezon City, Derby Canta of Binan, Laguna, Stephen Casibu of Binan, Laguna and Norman Arreo Dua of Caloocan City.

The Veterans Bank Fredeom March is organized by the Philippine Veterans Bank (PVB) in collaboration with the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office (PVAO), the Provincial Governments of Bataan and Pampanga and the Municipality of Capas. It traces the actual route of the Bataan Death March and is a profound act of remembrance and honor, marking the 82nd anniversary of the Fall of Bataan.

The six finishers were awarded a special 160-km finisher certificate by Philippine Veterans Affairs Office (PVAO) Administrator USec Reynaldo B. Mapagu, Bataan Governor Joet Garcia and Philippine Veterans Bank First Vice-President Mike Vila-Real.

“These six finishers come from different backgrounds and ages. They represent the hundreds who joined us at the Freedom March. They are offered a unique opportunity to walk in the footsteps of heroes, engaging in a powerful experience that deeply connects them with this moment in history,” said Villa-Real

Close to 500 participants ranging from members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), civic group representatives, descendants of World War II veterans, and various community members, joined the historic and poignant Veterans Bank Freedom March.

The March started at 12 midnight of March 16, 2024 at the historic Kilometer Zero in Mariveles, Bataan, to embark on the poignant 160-km Freedom March. The March concluded at the Capas National Shrine at about 9:00pm on March 17, 2024, the site of Camp O’Donnell where thousands who survived the brutal Death March were incarcerated under harsh and inhumane conditions.

It commemorates the courage and sacrifice of World War II’s approximately 76,000 Filipino and American heroes and serves as a solemn tribute to their enduring spirit.

“Those WWII veterans went beyond the call of duty defending or country despite their vintage weapons and limited ammunition. They fought starvation, sickness and a well armed enemy. As they marched, they still did not think of their own, but thought about their comrades. Our presence here today honors those heores. We walk this path to relive history, not to reopen old wounds, but to ensure that their example lives on and is passed on to the next generation.” said Mike Villa-Real, PVB first vice president for marketing and communications. For more information about the event, follow https://www.facebook.com/veteransbankmarch