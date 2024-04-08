Sarno joins Ando, Ceniza in trip to Paris

WHAT Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo missed in Phuket Vanessa Sarno ably capped by snatching for herself a ticket to Paris on Sunday at the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Cup—the last qualifier to the Summer Games.

Diaz-Naranjo was off her comfort zone at -59 kgs and won’t be in her fifth-straight Olympic appearance but Sarno (women’s +71 kgs), Erleen Ann Ando (women’s -59 kgs) and John Febuar Ceniza (men’s 61 kgs) rose to the challenge to make it a nine-athlete contingent to Paris so far.

While Diaz-Naranjo and husband-coach Julius went on a delayed honeymoon in Phuket with the gold medalist saying she would “discern first everything” in the aftermath of her 11th world ranking, Sarno’s coaches beamed with confidence on the Tagbiliran City pride’s chances in Paris.

“We’re very optimistic that Vanessa [Sarno] could lift more as we still have three more months to develop and prepare her,” Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas national coach Tony Agustin told BusinessMirror on Monday via internet call.

“Sky’s the limit for Vanessa,” Patrick Lee, also a national coach, said. “Vanessa cannot be taken for granted especially now that she’s improving day by day. We’re pretty sure Vanessa will go for it in Paris.”

Sarno missed her personal best total lift of 249 kgs by 4 kilos but the 20-year-old Asian champion in 2021 topped Group B with 240 kgs on a new personal best and Philippine record 110 kgs in snatch.

She hit 135 kgs in clean and jerk to rank No. 5 in the world in the weight class American Olivia Lynn Reeves (268 kgs), China’s Liao Guifang (264) and North Korea’s Song Kuk Hyang (261) dominated in Phuket.

The IWF will officially announce the Paris qualifiers on April 18.

Already qualified for Paris are boxers Eumir Felix Marcial, Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio, pole vaulter EJ Obiena and gymnasts Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan.