Procurement reform matters

HAVE you ever wondered how the government procures goods and services? Similar to how we usually buy things for ourselves, the first step is planning. We canvass or compare prices and specifications of an item we intend to purchase and, if necessary, negotiate with the seller to get the most acceptable deal.

In the public sector, government procurement is the acquisition of goods, services, and properties to fulfill the needs of the masses. Government procurement requires public bidding, which undergoes a thorough process and, in some exceptional cases, direct negotiation with the supplier. This allows the government to explore the most advantageous terms. In other words, public bidding ensures that the government gets the most suitable arrangements in a transparent and competitive manner.

RA 9184, or the Government Procurement Reform Act, regulates government procurement in the Philippines. Senate President Edgardo J. Angara authored the law. Some might even consider it one of the best procurement laws of its time. Be that as it may, a lot has undeniably changed since its passage in 2003.

Our technological advancements in 2024 are, to say the least, worlds away from 21 years ago. Most of the technologies we enjoy today were still being developed two decades back, including sending text messages, reading emails, taking high-definition pictures, monitoring health statistics, browsing the internet, making video calls, and processing payments. Now, people can do all those with the simple flick of a finger on any device. Our society has improved rapidly and exponentially. Behind all these technological advancements, however, challenges emerged.

The provisions of RA 9184 couldn’t keep up with the increasing complexities of the changing times, hindering modern public service. This is why the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), under the leadership of Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman, saw it proper to amend the law.

In December 2023, the House of Representatives, through Speaker Martin Romualdez, Deputy Speaker Dong Gonzales, and Rep. Edward Maceda, passed House Bill 9648 to modernize the procurement law.

Now Senate Bill 2593 or the “New Government Procurement Reform Act,” sponsored by Senator Juan Edgardo “Sonny” M. Angara, Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, is undergoing interpolation. Lawmakers anticipate resuming debates on the bill later this month.

Senate Bill 2593 boasts of many key features to improve government procurement. One of these is the introduction of Early Procurement Activities, which address the bottleneck that has long pervaded government procurement. By allowing Early Procurement Activities, government agencies get to plan, scope the market, and perform public bidding in advance so that by the time funding has been granted, contracts can be immediately be awarded and executed. This ensures expeditious implementation of government projects and services.

Senate Bill 2593 also introduces a system of interconnectivity between government agencies, allowing different government entities to relay important information about bidders or contractors who wish to participate in procurement activities.

The bill also introduces new ways of procurement such as Competitive Dialogue, Unsolicited Offer with Bid Matching, Direct Acquisition, Small Value Procurement, and Direct Procurement for Science, Technology, and Innovation. These new modes provide government entities with fresh tools to manage specialized needs. For example, a government entity may resort to Competitive Dialogue when the procurement calls for a new design or solution. Government entities can invite suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, contractors, consultants, and service providers to propose alternative solutions.

Another highlight of Senate Bill 2593 is the establishment of an e-marketplace. The e-marketplace will be a platform where government entities can purchase common-use items, from pens, papers, and other office supplies, through a website similar to shopping websites like Amazon, Lazada, and Shopee.

Recognizing the crucial role public procurement plays in the efficient delivery of government services and the prudent use of public funds, our government strives to eliminate inefficiencies, enhance transparency, and strengthen accountability.

These proposed amendments will help digitalize the process and address the concerns above, creating a more transparent, efficient, and competitive procurement system.

At the end of the day, the bill ensures that public procurement serves the best interests of the Filipino people, ultimately fostering a more responsive and efficient public sector.

PR Matters is a roundtable column by members of the local chapter of the United Kingdom-based International Public Relations Association (IPRA), the world’s premier association for senior professionals around the world. Wilford Wong is an IPRA member and is currently working as an Undersecretary at the Department of Budget and Management.

We are devoting a special column each month to answer the reader’s questions about public relations. Please send your comments and questions to askipraphil@gmail.com.